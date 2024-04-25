Innovative Medical Products & Curexo Inc. Announce Strategic OUS Distribution Partnership

PLAINVILLE, Conn. and SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Medical Products, Inc. (IMP) and Curexo Inc. are pleased to announce a global strategic distribution partnership combining Curexo's artificial joint surgical robot, CUVIS-joint, with IMP's industry-leading De Mayo D2® Knee Positioner.

IMP, an innovator in surgical patient positioning devices, announced its entry into a nonexclusive OUS distribution agreement with Curexo, Inc., developers of the world's first fully automatic surgical robot. Under the distribution agreement, Curexo will include a De Mayo D2 Knee Positioner, a De Mayo Universal Distractor® 2.0, and an IMP Sterilization Case, along with the implementation of the CUVIS-joint robot, in hospitals outside the U.S. and around the world. IMP will continue its independent sales distribution channel within the U.S. and globally.

"We are excited to foster this relationship with Curexo and enhance our strategic initiative to provide surgical patient positioners to hospitals and surgeons worldwide. The De Mayo D2 Knee Positioner, along with the De Mayo Universal Distractor, is ideal for stabilizing the knee joint during robotic knee replacement surgery, and partnering with the next-generation CUVIS-joint robotic platform allows both organizations to provide the best care to the patients," said Mike Reilly, Chief Commercial Officer of IMP.

Jae Jun Lee, CEO of Curexo, Inc., said, "The De Mayo D2 Knee Positioner, along with the De Mayo Universal Distractor with the CUVIS-joint, has proven to be the best combination for successful robotic surgery in 16,000+ cases of TKA surgery to date. Through this global strategic distribution partnership, we expect to establish a stable distribution relationship with IMP in all regions where we supply CUVIS-joint and to develop new technology that is more suitable for our robotic surgery of CUVIS-joint."

"The De Mayo D2 Knee Positioner and the De Mayo Universal Distractor have demonstrated to be extremely valuable tools for orthopedic surgeons. Pairing those tools with a state-of-the-art robot like Curexo's CUVIS joint has provided the surgeon an unmatched experience while improving patient care. I'm excited about this partnership and look forward to working with the talented Curexo team," said Rich Larkin, Chief Operating Officer of IMP.

About IMP

Innovative Medical Products (IMP) is a global pioneer in designing and distributing surgical positioning devices and patient protective pads. Since its inception in 1984 in Plainville, CT, IMP has remained dedicated to advancing and promoting groundbreaking products to enhance efficiency in operating rooms and hospital clinics, particularly in scenarios demanding precise patient stability and positioning.

About Curexo, Inc.

Curexo Inc. is dedicated to developing cutting-edge medical robots that provide value in life beyond treatment for a healthier tomorrow. Curexo manufactures two surgical robots, CUVIS-joint and CUVIS-spine, and one rehabilitation robot, MorningWalk S200. Listed in the Korean Stock market, Curexo plans to increase its scale by growing internationally and working with global partners.

