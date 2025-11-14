PLAINVILLE, Conn., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Medical Products (IMP), a global leader in surgical patient positioning devices announced the promotion of Mike Reilly as its new Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Medical Products & PMC Industries and President of IMP, effective August 4th, 2025. Reilly succeeds co-founder and CEO/President Alan Wasley.

A company leader since 2019, Reilly brings deep knowledge of IMP's customers, operations and culture to the role. Having served as the VP of Sales and Marketing since 2021, he has been instrumental in driving innovation and ensuring operational excellence in surgical support, while positioning IMP for scalable growth. During his time as VP of Sales and Marketing, IMP has launched several new products, increased sales and revenue year after year. He also led the company through a rebrand, while strengthening relationships with surgeons, nurses, and sterile processing professionals nationwide.

"Mike has consistently demonstrated an ability to understand customer needs and turn them into actionable strategies," said IMP/PMC Board of Directors."His leadership has helped IMP expand its product line and improve support for hospitals and surgery centers, making him the clear choice to guide the company into its next chapter."

Under the title of Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Medical Products & PMC and President of IMP, Reilly's new responsibilities will include leading both IMP and PMC's long-term growth strategy, overseeing product development and operational excellence, and strengthening partnerships with healthcare providers, distributors and OEM partners.

"I'm excited to assume this role and want to thank our board, our employees, and our customers for their continued trust and support," said Mike Reilly. "IMP and PMC have a strong foundation, and I'm looking forward to building on that success by continuing to invest in solutions that improve operating room performance, patient care and high quality machined parts for solar and construction industries."

Under Mike's leadership, IMP and PMC are poised to expand its investments in product innovation and quality manufacturing, strengthen its core offerings, explore new areas of opportunity and further reinforce its commitment to exceptional service, all while maintaining the fundamental values that have defined IMP since its founding in 1984 and PMC since its founding in 1926, as Plainville Metal Works .

About IMP:

Innovative Medical Products (IMP) is a global pioneer in the design and distribution of surgical positioning devices and patient protective pads. Since our inception in 1984 in Plainville, CT, IMP has remained dedicated to the advancement and promotion of groundbreaking products aimed at enhancing efficiency in operating rooms and hospital clinics, particularly in scenarios demanding precise patient stability and positioning.

About PMC:

PMC industries is a division of Innovative Medical Products that manufacture and sell high quality machined parts and production of high volume injection molding and bonding for medical, aerospace, construction, solar equipment and roofing solutions. Founded in 1926 as Plainville Metal Works, then incorporated into Wasley Products, Inc., PMC will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2026.

