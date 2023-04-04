Innovative Medical Products Unveils New Brand Look at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Medical Products (IMP) revealed their newly designed brand at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons meeting (AAOS), held in Las Vegas from March 7th to March 11th. The brand's updated booth featured a bold, modern design and refreshed color pallet, along with an updated tagline, all carefully crafted to closely reflect the brand's primary focus of surgical patient positioning. The new branding illustrates that IMP is the market leader in knee positioning and owns the unique trademarked green boot prominently featured in its newly designed logo. The brand refresh will be carried across all brand platforms and channels. Their website is being redesigned with new and improved features for an optimized customer experience.

As the orthopedic healthcare industry continues to evolve, IMP aims to reflect these advancements internally and externally.

Michael Reilly, IMP's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, notes, "The reason behind the brand refresh is to improve recognition of the company, as well as a better reflection of what it is we do." Reilly discusses the importance of representing the company's brand values of being supportive, independent, helpful, and engaging. These values carry over to IMP's Most Valued Partnership program, offering premier partnership-level service and support for MVP members. From surgeons and nurses to robotics companies and more, IMP's designs have always come from collaboration with customers to create, manufacture, and distribute unique and quality products.

Further explaining the importance of the brand refresh, Reilly shares that as IMP moves into the future, the brand refresh will continue to represent the value and service the company delivers to its trusted clients.

The updated brand is being prominently displayed at the Association of PeriOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Trade Show held from April 1st to April 4th in San Antonio and multiple other meetings throughout the year.

About IMP:

With rapid changes in orthopedic healthcare, including advanced robotics, Innovative Medical Products (IMP) leads the way in offering exceptional solutions for greater efficiency in the O.R. and sterile processing department.

Since 1984, IMP has proven its global role as an innovator with surgical patient positioning products, including the De Mayo® D2® and Adapt2Fit™ Modular Knee Positioners, Exact-Fit™, and Universal De Mayo Lateral Hip Positioners, as well as sterile-packed products like SteriBump® — a sterile, lint-free alternative to cloth bundling for elevating and positioning patient's limbs within the O.R. environment. IMP continuously strives to provide superior patient care to orthopedic professionals.

