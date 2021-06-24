Innovative Mobile Technology Increases Renewable Energy Penetration in Southeastern Europe

Announcing the successful deployment, Dimitar Zarchev, ESO's National Dispatching Center Director, said, "This project allows us to capture excess capacity on our grid to increase renewable penetration, reduce constraints and improve cross-border flows between Bulgaria and Romania. ESO is proud to be part of this important work, which is vitally important to the Southeastern European network."

"Using innovative tools like this, we can greatly enhance the network's capacity, flexibility and ultimately accelerate this region's decarbonization efforts," he said.

Dimitar continued, "the value of Smart Wires' mobile technology is that it can be delivered in months, installed in hours and reused at multiple different locations. Power flow control is not new, but this innovative mobile deployment method provides the industry with an incredibly flexible and high-impact solution, which ultimately delivers a faster, lower cost and better way to plan and operate power systems."

Mark Norton, Smart Wires' Vice President of European Business Development, commented, "with this work, ESO has demonstrated their commitment to their customers, to the energy transition and to the type of leadership and innovation that the Horizon 2020 projects embody. Smart Wires has truly enjoyed the collaboration with the ESO team throughout the project."

Mark added, "this project showcases true innovation – redeploying large scale grid infrastructure seamlessly from one grid to another to solve multiple problems. This equipment was first deployed in Greece in 2019 to reduce renewable congestion as a joint project with the Greek Independent Power Transmission Operator. ESO and IPTO have shown global leadership on this project which has caught the imagination of operators from all over Europe, the US, Australia and Latin America. We're proud to partner with the FLEXITRANSTORE consortium to ensure these types of tools can be adopted across Europe."

About FLEXITRANSTORE

FLEXITRANSTORE demonstrates a variety of novel smart grid technologies, control methods, energy storage and new market approaches which will be developed, installed, demonstrated, and tested introducing flexibility to the European power system. FLEXITRANSTORE will transform the European Power System through interventions that target the whole Energy Value Chain. FLEXITRANSTORE will develop a next generation Flexible Energy Grid (FEG). The project takes both a national and a regional approach, acknowledging the need to seamlessly integrate national markets, particularly in the Southeastern European network, which still lacks the high interconnectivity that the rest of the European network has.

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No 774407

About ESO

Electricity System Operator (ESO) is the Bulgarian Transmission System Operator. The company is responsible for the common operational planning, coordination and control of the Bulgarian power system and its parallel synchronous operation with neighboring systems, it provides for the transmission grid operation, maintenance and reliable functioning. ESO implements transit of electricity through the national grid and organizes the electricity auction market.

About Smart Wires

Smart Wires is a global power technology company advancing the delivery of affordable, clean electricity worldwide. With our innovative technology and advanced analytics, we maximize the grid's capacity. This means more renewables, at a lower cost and with less disruption to communities and the environment. Smart Wires has a global workforce of 200 professionals spread across four continents. Our team collaborates with our customers to achieve their strategic objectives and help them face an uncertain energy future with flexible, high-impact solutions.

