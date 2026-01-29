Innovative Molecules Announces Completion of Phase 1 Program and Advancement to Phase 2 for Oral Adibelivir

MUNICH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Molecules GmbH, a German clinical stage biotech company focused on development of novel agents in the field of herpes-mediated diseases, today announced the successful completion of its Phase 1 clinical development program and the transition into Phase 2 for its oral selective helicase primase HSV inhibitor adibelivir (IM-250).

The Phase 1 clinical development program included the following clinical trials:

  • IM-101: Phase 1a single-ascending dose study in healthy volunteers
  • IM-102: Multiple-ascending dose study in healthy volunteers
  • IM-103: Food-effect study in healthy volunteers
  • IM-202: Phase 1b part of the combined Phase 1b/2a study in patients with genital herpes

Across these studies, oral adibelivir demonstrated a clinical profile that supports advancement into the Phase 2a, efficacy-focused part of the IM-202 trial.

CEO, Innovative Molecules, Florian Vogel said: "With the successful completion of our Phase 1 program, we have achieved a critical development milestone for adibelivir. This validates our clinical strategy and forms a strong foundation for transition into the next stage of clinical development."

About Innovative Molecules

Innovative Molecules GmbH is a biotechnology company based in Munich, Germany, focused on developing transformative therapies for herpes infections. Its pipeline is dedicated to advancing novel antivirals that address severe and underserved patient populations. Current lead program is the development of adibelivir (IM-250), a novel selective helicase primase inhibitor for the treatment of Herpes simplex (HSV) mediated diseases.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711617/Innovative_Molecules_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Innovative Molecules GmbH

