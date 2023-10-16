Innovative Momentum: Acuity Surgical Foresees a Year of Remarkable Growth in 2024

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuity Surgical, once a small regional surgical device company, has emerged as a trailblazer in the field of spinal implant solutions and now has a footprint that covers the entire United States.

Over the past 10 years, Acuity Surgical has achieved significant milestones. The company proudly holds 5 FDA 510(k) clearances and owns 6 registered trademarks, a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

Acuity Surgical recently introduced the groundbreaking 3D-printed 4-screw stand-alone ALIF, setting a new standard in spinal surgery with nearly 5,000 implanted levels to date.

Dr. Larry Lenke, chief of spinal deformity at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, collaborated with Acuity Surgical to develop the cutting-edge human tissue allograft AcuPac Tissue. This innovative solution has witnessed over 500,000 cc's successfully deployed, rewriting the narrative of spinal surgery.

This year, Acuity Surgical is poised to further revolutionize the industry. The company is excited to announce the launch of three new products at the North American Spine Society (NASS 38th Annual Meeting) in Los Angeles, marking a significant leap forward in its mission to provide cutting-edge solutions for spinal surgery. Additionally, they introduced the Acuity Podium Series where world-renowned spine surgeons will be speaking about innovations in biologics and spinal implants. Acuity Surgical is pleased to invite anybody attending NASS to stop by booth 2329 to learn more.

Bryan Cowan, Co-Founder and CEO of Acuity Surgical emphasized, "We are dedicated to understanding the unique needs and experiences of surgeons, their patients, and care teams. This fuels our drive to provide tailored solutions that truly make a difference."

Acuity Surgical's journey from a small company to a pioneering force in spinal surgery is a testament to its commitment to excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of better patient outcomes.

For further information on Acuity Surgical and its innovative solutions for spinal surgery, please visit acuitysurgical.com.

