Innovative Monitoring & Control Solution for ERTHOS' Revolutionary PV Solar System

Working with ERTHOS during early-stage development through test and pilot project phases, Solar-Ops recognized that traditional monitoring and SCADA platforms posed financial and deployment challenges that were not aligned with ERTHOS' aggressive system construction and commissioning timelines and scalability opportunities.

Leveraging in-house capabilities to design and deliver tailored hardware and software solutions, Solar-Ops has provided a complete monitoring and control platform to meet ERTHOS' unique requirements.

"Laying the modules on the ground and integrating cleaning robots that are responsive to local soiling and environmental conditions required a fully-integrated platform for visibility and control that is unique to ERTHOS' value proposition and business model," said Brad Micallef, President of Solar-Ops. "Working with ERTHOS' team of experts, we were able to clearly establish both requirements and solutions using our myPV IQ™ Monitoring & Control platform. We packaged a feature-rich, but cost-effective solution to meet their needs."

The myPV IQ monitoring and control platform tailored for ERTHOS provides affordability and flexibility for deployment at <1MW up to multiple 100MW facilities. Solar-Ops' completely integrated solution for comprehensive monitoring and control includes software for cleaning robots and energy storage management, hardware for weather stations and interconnection, as well as APIs for third-party platform integration.

For more information: https://www.solar-ops.com or https://www.mypv.pro or [email protected].

Solar Operations Solutions, LLC is an Operations & Maintenance provider in Cornelius, NC, with 3GW+ of project construction and management. Their myPV® brand for PV and PV+Storage facilities provides turnkey, professional-grade solutions built on experience. myPV® is a registered trademark of Solar Operations Solutions, LLC.

SOURCE Solar Operations Solutions, LLC

Related Links

https://solar-ops.com/

