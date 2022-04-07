Innovative Motion Technologies Unveils New Branding

Following the acquisition of Micro-Air last year, IMT's new branding and website represent the next step in the company's evolution

GERMANTOWN, Wis. , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Motion Technologies (IMT), an industrial technology platform providing unique interface and controls solutions, today unveiled its new branding and website. IMT is the parent platform of its longstanding brand Raffel Systems. Since 1982, Raffel Systems has been the industry innovator in developing electronic motion controls, comfort-oriented systems, and innovative charging solutions for multiple end markets, including Residential Furniture, RV, Healthcare, Hospitality, Bedding, and Industrial applications. Following IMT's acquisition of Micro-Air, a leading designer and manufacturer of electronics for HVAC and generator efficiency, as well as thermostat controls for the RV, Marine, and Residential industries, the new branding represents the next step in IMT's evolution.

IMT's new website provides visibility into IMT's mission to bring innovation and technology through enhanced functionality to the products in which they are integrated across multiple end markets. The unveiling of the new branding reflects IMT's synergy, breadth, and support of its brands which are deeply respected for their heritage, innovation, quality, and customer service.

"The new branding and website represent the innovation and technology that IMT is dedicated to delivering across all markets the company serves," said IMT CEO Rich Weeden. "We pride ourselves on enhancing value throughout our sales channels by developing innovative and intuitive products to create the best possible user experience and promote wellness in everyday life."

"IMT's industrial technology platform continues to be well-positioned to integrate complementary acquisitions leveraging the significant engineering, manufacturing, sales, and management resources available at Innovative Motion Technologies," said Mark Woods, Chairman of IMT, and Partner and Head of North American Private Equity at Cathay Capital, the largest shareholder of IMT. "We look forward to building on the company's 40-year history of developing market-leading unique interface and controls solutions."

About Innovative Motion Technologies

Innovative Motion Technologies (IMT) is a global industrial technology platform and industry-leading designer and supplier of unique interface and controls solutions across a diversified set of market applications. Product lines include motion controls, comfort and massage systems, power charging, energy efficiency, and environmental control solutions. IMT serves a variety of end markets, including motion furniture, RV, bedding, hospitality, healthcare, retail, cinema, marine, HVAC, and industrial end-market applications. For more information about Innovative Motion Technologies, please visit https://imtbrands.com.

About Cathay Capital

Cathay Capital Group is a global investment firm supporting companies at all stages throughout North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. By helping navigate the opportunities of globalization and sustainable transformation, Cathay is the partner of choice for companies aspiring to lead markets and make a positive impact. Its global platform connects people – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – across continents to share knowledge, give access to the tools to scale, and achieve the extraordinary. Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages over $4B in assets, has completed over 180 buyouts and platform investments, growth and venture capital investments with the global reach and local expertise from offices in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Shanghai, Munich, Beijing, and Singapore.

