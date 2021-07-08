Innovative MyCarrier Learning Center Propels Sales Executive Platform Adoption

MyCarrier's innovative online learning center has increased sales executive platform adoption by an average of 35%. Tweet this

Averitt Express, Saia, Old Dominion Freight Lines and Roadrunner Freight are among some of the carriers that have utilized the specialized training thus far. Within the next few months, usage of the learning center will expand to several other transport companies, including Ward Transport & Logistics and others.

So far, almost 1,000 sales representatives have taken the training course and it's expected that by the end of the year, more than 3,000 will have earned completion certificates.

The learning center program was created to help sales representatives bring shippers onto the MyCarrier platform, and thus far, has been highly successful. According to Rogers Luna, VP of Sales at Averitt Express, the learning center has quantifiably helped with platform adoption. "We've seen platform adoption double since our sales reps have started utilizing the learning center. It's been a very valuable resource."

Luna also recognizes that the learning center has optimized and accelerated the training process. "This is the #1 training tool for our sales reps right now," he said. "Along with the live learning sessions, the reps can visit the center via the freight management application at any time to train and get the collateral they need to bring customers onboard. This has truly been a game-changer." Luna continued, "Training for onboarding that used to take months, now only takes weeks."

According to Bill Ward Jr., President of Ward Transport & Logistics, the learning center has provided substantial value for the company's sales organization. "The ease of onboarding our customers to a digital shipping platform through MyCarrier has been well received by Ward's customers," Ward stated. "Additionally, the team [and learning center] at MyCarrier is great at teaching the Ward team about the product and how to sell it."

MyCarrier CEO, Mike Bookout, is excited about the future of the learning center. "We've seen impressive results so far and as more of our white label partners complete the course, we expect additional carriers to experience the same elevated level of success," Bookout said. "We're happy to offer a resource that increases platform adoption and pleased that carriers are responding so well to this online resource."

According to Tommy Barnes, MyCarrier CRO and former president of project44, "There is nothing out there like this. The learning center is increasing sales growth in MyCarrier's white label partners faster than we even predicted it would. Due to the success so far, we anticipate that many more carriers will request this tool in the future."

For additional information pertaining to MyCarrier's Learning Center, or the company in general, visit mycarrier.io

