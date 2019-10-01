Innovative New Marketing Product & Voting Website Launch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- www.bmprgrm.com is launching www.wevotebecause.com, a non-partisan one-stop-shop for all things voting – including customizable templates so you can create your own bumper messages about candidates or issues that matter to you.

Users can update the message on this changeable magnetic bumper sticker easily and often. wevotebecause.com will have customizable templates so that users can focus on candidates or issues that matter most to them. The website will also link to valuable information regarding all things voting - just in time for Election 2020.

bmprgrm is a new product that allows companies and organizations to transform a magnetic bumper sticker into a powerful, adaptable, and fun means of communicating real-time messages for loyal fans, supporters, or customers. bmprgrm enables companies and/or individuals to display messages via a magnetic bumper sticker with a clear plastic envelope attached to it. A logo can be seen through the plastic, and inserts can be put into the device to change the image that is being displayed. In essence, you have a customizable mini-billboard that can be changed at any time, with little effort for the user.

Social Entrepreneurship – Gary McCarthy, owner and inventor of bmprgrm, is launching this innovative new product in conjunction with the launch of a Non-Partisan Voting Website, wevotebecause.com. This website will serve as an online resource for all things voting.

It will serve as an up-to-date source for links to Not-for-Profits &/or organizations that focus on ALL Voting issues including, voting rights, voter fraud, Electoral College reform, gerrymandering inquiries, voter registration resources, voter suppression, voter ID laws, and candidate bios & voting records. The website will be a state of the art production center, with customizable templates that will make personalizing messages easy and fun. There will be links to vetted resources so that voters can educate themselves and verify news related to candidates and elections. Designing fundraising campaigns with sustainer donations will be a part of bmprgrm's appeal and will always be a part of our company's mission and vision.

bmprgrm and wevotebecause.com will launch via a Kickstarter campaign, which will be active from October 1, 2019 through November 3, 2019, ending exactly one year before Election Day 2020. The intent is to raise awareness to the product and service, and funds for website development and purchase of machinery for growth for future customers.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1347050391/920983137?ref=1ss0hv&token=0b1b8749

