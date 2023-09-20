Innovative New Media Announces Four More NIL Collective Launches

News provided by

Innovative New Media

20 Sep, 2023, 14:23 ET

Florida Victorious (University of Florida), The Battle's End (Florida State University), Knight Society (Rutgers University) & The Icon 1901 (Grambling State University) All Join INM to Bridge the Gap between Athletes and Brands

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative New Media (INM), a strategic marketing company, has announced four new partnerships with collectives to produce additional funding for athletes through endorsement opportunities, bridging the gap between athletes and brands. Among these partnerships are: Florida Victorious, The Battle's End, Knight Society, and The Icon 1901.

"We continue to increase our reach in the NIL space and are excited to provide these opportunities to the collectives and athletes. Adding Rutgers, Florida, Florida State and Grambling to our list of partnerships provides brands tremendous reach with athletic departments and athletes that compete to win at the highest levels and have a long history of success," said Michael Saks, Managing Member of Innovative New Media.

Many athletes are already well-versed in the art of content creation. INM creates the opportunity for athletes to connect with the marketing of brands allowing for the monetization of their content. INM uses cutting-edge Firework technology to design shoppable videos and livestreams where athletes can interact with their fans and promote products from brands that support them simultaneously.

Just like INM's current partners, Ohio State's The 1870 Society and the University of Georgia's Classic City Collective, Rutgers' Knight Society, Grambling State's The Icon 1901, University of Florida's Florida Victorious, and Florida State's The Battle's End have all launched shoppable videos that appear on both social media and the collectives' websites.

Based in Miami, FL, Innovative New Media is a strategic marketing company focusing on NIL opportunities by bringing together brands, collectives and student athletes to enhance and create sustainable revenue flow for the student-athlete.

Based in San Mateo, CA, Firework is the world's largest video commerce solution for brands, retailers and publishers, bringing interaction and community engagement to a brand's digital storefront through livestream and shoppable video.

Contact: Christine Wamsley
[email protected]

SOURCE Innovative New Media

