Innovative New PRP Technology Coming to Opulence Chicago Which is the West Loop's Leading Med Spa

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) is a natural approach to skin rejuvenation, collagen production and wound healing. PRP is an all-natural, regenerative medicine, meaning the human body is using its own natural ability to heal and regenerate your cells and skin tissue. There is no potential for an allergic reaction since it comes from your own blood. At Opulence Chicago, they have created a one stop luxury med spa providing the most innovative and advanced custom solutions to their clients.

PRP is currently offered within a variety of Opulence Chicago services including PRP Facial Injections, PRP Hair Restoration as well as the preferred enhancement to any Microneedling treatment. Adding PRP post laser treatments also increases healing time and may overall enhance treatments' results.

PRP can be used to solve issues with: wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, rosacea, poor skin tone and texture, hair loss, and discoloration. A major problem that affects over 80 million Americans, is hair loss. Platelet-rich plasma can accelerate healing in many areas of the body, including hair follicles. PRP injections trigger collagen synthesis and natural hair growth and maintain it by increasing blood supply to the skin and hair follicles and increasing the health and thickness of the skin and hair shaft.

"At Opulence Chicago we pride ourselves on taking care of the client, we are the leading Chicago med spa by performing results only driven solutions, not just performing a basic service," says Co-Owner and lead injector Sarah Patel.

They are a thoughtfully cultivated medical spa in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago. Their team of credentialed providers use only the most state-of-the-art devices, products, and techniques. Opulence Chicago caters to women and men of all ages and aims to elevate clients experience by tailoring their services to address individual concerns.

