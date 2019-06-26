Innovative New SkinSoft® by Skineez® Skincarewear® Collection Launch Announced

BOSTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skineez Skincarewear, the nation's leading cosmotextile company, today announced the launch of its newest collection, the SkinSoft by Skineez Skincarewear line. The SkinSoft collection features moderate compression (15-20mmHg) unisex socks for both men and women, in four colors and an array of beautiful patterns, bringing stylish options to the marketplace. The line is the first to offer not only medical-grade, true gradient compression, but also utilizes a patented, smart delivery system to hydrate and moisturize skin.

The new collection represents a unique convergence of beauty, health and wellness. And, like all the other products in Skineez' offerings, helps to improve circulation, massage and revitalize legs and reduce swelling in the legs and feet, while also moisturizing skin as you wear them! Compression socks are an essential item for many, as we head into the busy summer travel season.

80% of wearers noticed softer, smoother skin after just one hour of wearing. (Consumer Perception Survey)

The company's patented smart fabric is infused with natural hydrating botanicals including shea butter, apricot kernel oil, retinol, Vitamin E and Rose hip oil, that help repair and restore the skin's natural moisture. Skineez is the only company to manufacture products that provide both therapeutic and hydrating benefits, endorsed by medical professionals, the U.S. military and the FDA. It is the brainchild of founder Michelle Moran, a veteran entrepreneur.

"I wanted to create products that not only help men and women with various ailments, but also offer an added hidden benefit, that suits a busy lifestyle," says Moran. "The SkinSoft collection is an extension of this, that also brings the ever-important compression garment industry to a new audience: high-end retailers and department stores," explains Moran.

The Boston-based Skineez is a certified Women Owned Business, and all products are proudly made in the U.S.A. The products, which also include fingerless gloves, diabetic socks and miracle toning capris, are available nationwide at select retailers and online at mySkineez.com . High-resolution images are available for your use upon request. Interviews are also available.

