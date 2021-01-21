Innovative, Open Source Addressing Solutions for Local Governments: A Partnership Between New Light Technologies and Spatial Focus

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT), Spatial Focus LLC, and rGa Associates have announced a strategic partnership to provide customers a complete lifecycle of street addressing services and data.

Since 1998, Spatial Focus, in concert with rGa Associates, has led the development of address data standards and innovative systems for address data management and Central Address Repositories (CARs) in and outside of the United States. These tools allow easy, rapid, accurate, and reliable development and maintenance of address data.

NLT is a leading provider of geospatial, scientific, and data-centric consulting services, serving Federal, State, and Local governments since 2001. NLT provides GIS services and analytics for agencies such as the U.S. Census Bureau of Statistics, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as well as for additional clients such as the World Bank Group.

Through a strategic partnership, NLT, Spatial Focus, and rGa will design and provide local governments scalable technological solutions for efficient management of enterprise addressing repositories, including tailored tools for address data management that ensure accuracy, validity and compliance with regulations. This partnership will extend the reach of these tools and capabilities also through the development of secured cloud and web-based applications.

Dr. Ran Goldblatt, the Chief Scientist of NLT, notes that this partnership will allow local governments to leverage the long expertise of Spatial Focus and rGa in the field of address data management and implementation of address data repositories, and NLT`s expertise in the field of geospatial data management and development and integration of cloud and web-based capabilities. Goldblatt notes that the team is planning to deploy a first-in-a-kind secured web-map tool for easy and reliable management of address databases, allowing localities to manage their own addresses and street segments repositories within a unified scalable database.

According to Spatial Focus founders, Martha Wells and Sara Yurman, the lack of accurate and reliable address databases and infrastructure significantly restricts opportunities for citizens and economic development, especially in the context of developing countries. Wells and Yurman note that the design, creation, assignment and maintenance of street addressing are critical for ensuring effective economics and efficient governments and could eventually save lives.

For many governments, address data are incomplete, scattered among different agencies and not regularly consolidated, compared or reviewed for accuracy. As climate change engenders more disasters, a reliable address street repository is essential for first responders, relief workers, and citizens to take action more rapidly, and to deliver assistance more economically and effectively. Addresses also provide a civic identity to citizens and a reliable means to locate and serve all residents within a jurisdiction.

The tools developed by Spatial Focus and rGa have been successful across continents and cultures, including in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Governor Albert J. Bryan of the U.S. Virgin Islands in his 2020 State of the Territory Address expressed the importance of addressing: "…the Street Addressing Initiative currently underway, ... will rebuild the confidence of our residents that first responders will quickly get to them in their most desperate times of need. The Street Addressing Initiative may be the most important infrastructure project in modern Virgin Islands history. Ensuring that every street in this Territory has an address is going to be life-changing for the members of this Virgin Islands community."

This unique strategic partnership will make tools for address data management more accessible and cost-effective to clients. According to Spatial Focus Principal Matthew Yurman, "this collaboration will make each community better tomorrow because of what we are doing today."

About New Light Technologies

New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT), a small business based in Washington DC, is a leading provider of integrated cloud, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, geospatial, and scientific consulting services. NLT offers distinctive capabilities in the development, implementation, and management of cloud-native platforms that enable the collection, integration, modeling, privacy protection, quality assurance, and control, and public release of federal data products and web-based decision support tools. For more information about NLT visit www.newlighttechnologies.com . Media Contact: Tim Kuhn, 202-568-6300, [email protected]

About Spatial Focus

Spatial Focus LLC, founded in 1998, is the leading developer of centralized, enterprise street address repositories for all levels of government. These repositories support and enhance the capabilities of agencies in both emergency and regular operations while reducing costs and increasing efficiencies. Using GIS and database tools for standardization, quality control and management of address data, Spatial Focus supports improvement of workflows. Spatial Focus additionally documents address accuracy and completeness, and enables integration of business systems throughout their clients' organization, reducing duplication and increasing coordination and productivity. Spatial Focus led efforts to develop national standards for address data. It also creates documentation to support addressing processes in government operations. For more information about Spatial Focus please visit www.spatialfocus.com .

About rGa & Associates

rGa & Associates Inc. (rGa), based in metro Atlanta GA, has been a geospatial software development firm for over 30 years. rGa has primarily focused on the Public Works, Rail and Addressing industries. The Public Works products were originally developed on Intergraph mainframes, ported to Bentley MicroStation and eventually to ESRI Desktop as extensions. The company has proficiencies in various technologies, programming languages and industry leading database backends. Over the last 12 years the company has focused on the Rail and Addressing Industries. rGa partnered with Spatial Focus LLC the world leader in Addressing to develop software products for managing and maintaining addresses and street data. rGa was the GIS architect and spatial backend developer for the Positive Train Control (PTC) for Norfolk Southern Railroad using linear referencing leveraging Oracle Spatial and ESRI technologies. rGa takes pride in staying abreast of new technologies, accuracy, repeatability and quality customer support and satisfaction. For more information about rGa please visit www.rgageo.com .

