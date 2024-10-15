Innovative Oral Care Brand, Boka, Launches New Franchise, Boka Well, Easy-To-Take Pre and Probiotic Supplements

As a pioneer in the industry, Boka understands the growing importance of oral health. Leveraging the latest advancements in microbiome research, Boka's two new supplements harness the power of pre and probiotics to support the beneficial bacteria, which aids in improved gut health and immunity. This innovative approach aligns with the rising consumer interest in probiotics and natural health solutions, as evidenced by the projected +152.8% YoY growth in the use of the term 'oral microbiome,' according to SPATE (https://www.spate.nyc).

"The mouth plays a crucial role in overall health as the gateway to our digestive system, which is why we are excited to introduce Boka Well's probiotics as the new staple in consumers' oral care routine," said Sarah Mountcastle, Vice President of Brand at Boka. "Since day one, it has always been our mission to cut through the confusion of oral care and reveal how simple it can be. With Boka Well, you don't need to be a scientist (or a dentist) to crack the code."

Formulated with various ingredients such as Streptococcus salivarius K12 (providing 1 billion CFU), Inulin, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Chamomile, among others, the new probiotics contains the perfect mix of ingredients for microbial and gut health support as well as long-lasting good breath. As with all Boka products, the new Boka Well's formulas are non-toxic, fluoride-free, paraben-free, SLS-free, free of artificial flavoring and endocrine disruptors. Starting today, these two new supplements are available for purchase at boka.com for $28.99 USD each:

Vital Bite Pre + Probiotic Tablets : A chewable probiotic tablet in a refreshing peppermint flavor packed with vitamins D3, K2, and that supports beneficial bacteria in the mouth and healthy teeth, gums, and oral microbiome.

: A chewable probiotic tablet in a refreshing peppermint flavor packed with vitamins D3, K2, and that supports beneficial bacteria in the mouth and healthy teeth, gums, and oral microbiome. Pro Stix Pre + Probiotic Powder: A fun and flavorful probiotic stick pack in lavender lemonade. This innovative supplement is designed for on-the-go use and delivers a concentrated dose of probiotics to promote oral health and immunity.

Boka is a brand under the Essor umbrella, a digitally-native CPG platform dedicated to elevating challenger brands into global icons. Boka has achieved remarkable success in the past year – the brand has experienced a significant 4x growth and continues to dominate the digital shelf on Amazon, with its best-selling product, the Ela Mint Toothpaste, ranked as the #1 toothpaste. Boka is also expanding its presence in retail stores, solidifying its position as a rising player in the market.

