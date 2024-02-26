Innovative Organic HOT AGAVE launching soon!

Chantico Mexican Agave products continue to be a category innovation leader.

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origo Brands, a leader in Latin Foods innovation, is launching Chantico HOT Agave later this year. Adding a touch of Chile de Árbol to our Chantico Organic Mexican Agave creates a new dimension of flavor that goes great on everything from pizza to pancakes! Showcased earlier this month at the KeHe Summer Foods Show in Salt Lake City, Chantico Hot Agave will be available for purchase online and at retail later this year. Organic, Vegan, Gluten Free, and from Jalisco Mexico; consumers and chefs are delighted by premium, innovative Agave products from Chantico.

Over two-thirds of American households use Latin foods and ingredients, and spicy flavors have seen triple-digit growth over the last four years! Today, a whopping 95 percent of global consumers enjoy hot and spicy food at a heat level of mild or above, and 3 out of 5 consumers note they are eating spicier foods than they did just a year ago.

Origo Brands has a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility we call Blue Dot Rising. Chantico Organic Agave products are responsibly grown and crafted – two agaves are planted for each that is harvested, and our production facility has net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. We also donate a portion of profits to our farmer communities in Mexico, Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, and Trees for the Future; a sustainable forest garden program that is planting trees with an 80%+ effectiveness. These efforts and others help to offset the environmental impact that our business has. To date, Origo Brands and affiliated companies have planted over 500,000 trees!

"Taking the time to make sure our brands and products, are authentic and delicious is an investment. You can't eat AI." – David Cisneros CEO

About Origo Brands:

Origo Brands' goal is to provide healthy, convenient, authentic Latin products from the origin, to customers around the world. The founders have over 60 years of combined experience in sales, marketing, and global supply with leading international CPG's. That experience and expertise, combined with innovative thinking, is resulting in brands that are unique, delicious, and on-trend. Origo Brands is currently open for an equity crowdfunding raise with StartEngine. Learn more and invest today.

