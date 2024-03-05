Innovative Packaging Solutions: BCC Research Forecasts 9.2% CAGR for Foods and Beverages

Active, controlled, and intelligent packaging goes beyond traditional storage methods by incorporating advanced technology. It not only stores food but also monitors and responds to changes in the internal environment, thus improving food safety and preserving freshness.

BOSTON , March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods and Beverages is estimated to increase from $37.8 billion in 2023 to reach $58.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2023 through 2028."

The global market for active, controlled, and intelligent packaging in the food and beverage industry is thoroughly examined in the report, with a focus on segmentation by type and application. Analysis spans both global and regional levels, with the base year set at 2022 and forecasts extending from 2023 to 2028, presented solely in terms of revenue (U.S. dollars, millions). Active packaging encompasses various technologies such as oxygen scavengers, moisture controllers, ethylene absorbers, edible films, antimicrobial agents, carbon dioxide scavengers/emitters, ethanol emitters, self-venting films, microwave susceptors, and temperature control packaging. Controlled packaging includes modified atmosphere packaging, controlled atmosphere packaging, retort packaging, sous-vide packaging, and biodegradable polymers/biopolymers. Intelligent packaging solutions range from radio frequency identification packaging to freshness indicators and electronic article surveillance systems. These technologies cater to diverse applications within the food and beverage sector, ensuring enhanced safety, freshness, and quality throughout the supply chain.

The burgeoning demand for advanced packaging solutions in the food processing and beverage sectors, coupled with heightened consumer concerns regarding food wastage reduction, is fueling significant growth in the active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market. Sealed Air's introduction of Prismiq, its digital packaging brand, exemplifies the industry's response to these trends. Prismiq offers a range of services including design, digital printing, and smart packaging solutions aimed at reducing waste and enhancing product quality and customer engagement. Leveraging an end-to-end cloud-based platform, Sealed Air's Prismiq generates package-specific digital IDs to collect and manage data across the value chain, further augmenting its appeal. Amidst intense global competition, companies like Amcor, Dow, Sealed Air, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, and BASF SE are actively investing in strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, capacity expansions, and geographic diversification to solidify their market positions and drive innovation in advanced packaging products.

Key Drivers of Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods and Beverages

Advancements in Food Packaging Technology: Technology has transformed the landscape of food packaging, ushering in a new era of innovative solutions aimed at enhancing food safety, prolonging shelf life, and elevating overall quality. From smart sensors to RFID tags and nanotechnology, cutting-edge technologies are driving significant improvements in food packaging. These advancements enable real-time monitoring of critical factors such as temperature, humidity, and gas levels, ensuring optimal freshness and safety for consumers.

Benefits of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP): Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) represents a transformative technique altering the composition of gases within food packages to preserve freshness effectively. MAP offers a myriad of advantages, including the extension of shelf life by slowing microbial growth and enzymatic reactions. Moreover, it maintains the quality attributes of food products, including color, texture, and flavor, by minimizing oxidation. The utilization of MAP also contributes to the reduction of food waste by mitigating spoilage risks, while simultaneously enhancing safety through the inhibition of pathogenic bacteria growth. Additionally, MAP is celebrated for its eco-friendly nature, as it diminishes the need for preservatives and additives, aligning with sustainable packaging practices.

Example of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP): Consider the scenario of purchasing a package of fresh salad mix from a local supermarket. Although the packaging may appear ordinary, it is purposefully designed with innovative features. Inside the salad bag, small oxygen scavenger sachets or absorbers work actively to remove excess oxygen from the package. This reduction in oxygen levels significantly contributes to maintaining the freshness of the salad for an extended period. Consequently, the greens remain crisp, and the risk of spoilage is notably diminished. This exemplifies how MAP technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing food quality and safety, thereby benefiting consumers and reducing food waste.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $34.7 billion Market Size Forecast $58.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.2% Segment Covered Major Segment, application, Function, Type of Packaging, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America Key Market Drivers • Advancement in Technology in Food Packaging • Benefits of Modified Atmosphere Packaging • Example of MAP

Segmentation Analysis of Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods and Beverages

Delving into the realm of active, controlled, and intelligent packaging for foods and beverages reveals a multifaceted landscape encompassing various segments and aspects.

Major Segmentation Analysis

Within this domain, active packaging takes center stage, actively engaging with the packaged product to enhance its quality and safety. Examples include oxygen scavengers, antimicrobial films, and moisture absorbers. Controlled Atmosphere Packaging (CAP) is another pivotal segment, altering the gas composition within the package to extend shelf life by adjusting oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen levels. Intelligent Packaging emerges as a segment leveraging technology like sensors, QR codes, or RFID tags to offer real-time information about the product, including freshness, temperature, and authenticity.

Applications Segmentation Analysis

These packaging solutions find diverse applications across different food and beverage categories. Fresh produce benefits from active and controlled packaging to maintain its freshness, while meat and seafood rely on modified atmosphere packaging to prevent spoilage. Dairy products stay safe and flavorful through controlled packaging, and intelligent packaging in beverages can display nutritional information or promotional content on labels.

Functions Segmentation Analysis

The primary functions of these packaging solutions revolve around preservation, safety, communication, and traceability. They extend shelf life, ensure food safety by preventing microbial growth, provide consumers with relevant information such as expiration dates and allergens, and track the product's journey from production to consumption.

Types of Packaging Segmentation Analysis

Active packaging encompasses various solutions like oxygen scavengers, moisture absorbers, and antimicrobial films, while modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) adjusts gas composition to slow down spoilage. Intelligent packaging incorporates sensors, QR codes, or NFC technology, and smart labels display real-time data and interact with consumers.

Regions Segmentation Analysis

Globally, the adoption of these packaging technologies varies, with developed countries often leading in innovation and emerging markets catching up. Regional preferences, regulations, and consumer awareness significantly influence the market dynamics.

This report on the Active, Controlled, and Intelligent Packaging for Foods and Beverages provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market for food & beverage?



The active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market for food & beverage is projected to grow from $34.7 billion in 2022 to $58.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market for food & beverage?



The key factors driving the growth of the active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market for food & beverage include: Advancement in technology in food packaging Increasing use of modified atmosphere packaging technology



What segments are covered in the active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market for food & beverage?



The active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market for food & beverage is segmented based on type, application, and region



By type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



The controlled packaging segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the active, controlled, and intelligent packaging market for food & beverage?



North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

3M

AMCOR PLC

AMELCO DESICCANTS INC.

AVERY DENNISON CORP.

BALL CORP.

BASF SE

CHECKPOINT SYSTEMS INC.

CROWN HOLDINGS INC.

DOW

EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO.

ETHYLENE CONTROL INC.

FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO.

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL CO. INC.

MULTISORB

NOVAMONT S.P.A.

PLASCON GROUP

PRICER AB

SEALED AIR CORP.

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

STORA ENSO OYJ

TETRA PAK

WESTROCK CO.

