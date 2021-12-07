Innovative Partnership Expands Access To Mental Health Care In Rural Arizona

PHOENIX, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricus Health, a Phoenix-based physician-founded healthcare company, is proud to announce the expansion of its collaboration with leading behavioral health integration company evolvedMD to increase mental health care access in Northern Arizona. The expansion of services follows successful implementation at Apricus' Flagstaff Family Care and will allow patients in rural and Northern Arizona to receive high-quality behavioral health services at Apricus Health's Prescott location beginning in December.



"For rural Americans, the significant lack of access to mental health services compared to metropolitan populations has prevented many families from receiving the care they need. COVID-19 has amplified this issue even further," said Apricus Health Founder and President, Dr. Kishlay Anand. "By leveraging a comprehensive approach with evolvedMD, we're eliminating historical barriers to mental health treatment for our patients and their families."



This announcement coincides with eye-opening findings from the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in which 7.7 million nonmetropolitan adults reported having any mental illness in 2020, accounting for 20.5% of nonmetropolitan adults.



"evolvedMD has stayed on top of the current research and grim statistics around mental health services in rural communities. No one should have to suffer from any mental health issue just because they don't live in a big metropolitan area," said Erik Osland, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of evolvedMD. "Our upfront and ongoing approach has proven effective at primary care practices throughout the Valley, and we're looking forward to bringing that same success to patients and their families in Prescott and neighboring areas."



This announcement follows the larger collaboration with Apricus Health at its Flagstaff Family Care Clinic in Northern Arizona. For more information, please visit evolvedMD.com to learn how your primary care practice can integrate behavioral health services to better serve rural patients and their families.

About Apricus Health

Apricus Health is an innovative healthcare company created by prominent physicians, providing members a direct one-on-one relationship with healthcare providers and care navigators who are accessible from any location to diagnose and treat a wide-range of medical conditions. Through robust technology, 24/7 care management and real time analytics, Apricus Health is changing the care delivery model, helping physicians who work in value-based care environments to improve care outcomes while reducing health costs. For more information, visit https://apricushealth.com/.

About evolvedMD

Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes.

