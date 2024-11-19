Innovative Partnerships Group Selected by Dubai Basketball to Build Commercial Sales Program for Partnerships

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Basketball has announced the selection of Innovative Partnerships Group, a leading global agency for naming rights and sponsorship sales and consulting to assist in developing and implementing a state of the art commercial sales program. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate Dubai Basketball's unique partnership offerings and deepen engagement with both regional and global partners.

Founded on a vision of athletic excellence and community empowerment, Dubai Basketball has quickly become a cornerstone of the UAE sports landscape. The organization seeks to broaden its reach, increase its commercial appeal, and create transformative partnerships that will strengthen the region's profile in the global sports industry.

"Partnering with Innovative Partnerships Group marks an exciting milestone for Dubai Basketball," said Salem Bin Dasmal, President of Dubai Basketball. "As we build our partnerships program, we are thrilled to work with Innovative Partnerships Group, whose expertise will help us foster meaningful relationships that align with our values and goals. Together, we're creating new pathways for innovation and growth that will shape the future of basketball in Dubai and beyond."

Innovative Partnerships Group is recognized for its success in guiding major sports properties in North America, including all leagues and is currently working on the three of the most prestigious projects with franchises in the MLB, NHL, and NBA around next generation naming rights and mixed-use development projects.

This collaboration with Dubai Basketball is part of Innovative Partnerships Group's expanding international portfolio, which also includes top-tier organizations like FC Barcelona and Australia's National Basketball League and top tier futbol club Sporting FC in Costa Rica.

Sean Moran, head of Innovative Partnerships Group's Valuation and Consulting division, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "Dubai Basketball is paving the way for the sport in the Middle East, and we are honored to bring our expertise to this transformative project around data analytics and measurement on what brands want out of a successful partnership," Moran said. "With the rapid growth of sports in the UAE and Dubai Basketball's dedication to excellence, we see an incredible opportunity to build partnerships that resonate both regionally and globally."

As Innovative Partnerships Group continues its work with renowned sports organizations worldwide, the Dubai Basketball project underscores the agency's commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions in sports and entertainment.

About Dubai Basketball

Dubai Basketball is the leading basketball organization in the UAE, dedicated to growing the sport across all levels and promoting youth engagement, athletic development, and community involvement. As Dubai's premier basketball entity, the organization seeks to establish itself as a leader in sports innovation and partnership growth.

About Innovative Partnerships Group

Innovative Partnerships Group is a global leader in developing long-term, revenue-generating business relationships among the most prestigious professional sports team, entertainment properties and global brands.

The company has been recognized on several occasions in recent years by Sports Business Journal as one of the leading sports marketing agencies in this industry. Innovative Partnerships Group has its breakthrough Partnership Intelligence™ system that allows both properties and brands to maximize their return on sponsorship partnerships. For more information, visit www.ipg360.com.

