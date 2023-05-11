Innovative Pergola Company, StruXure, Announces Exhibit at National Restaurant Show in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StruXure , the leading manufacturer of motorized pergolas located in Dahlonega, Georgia, announces that they will be exhibiting at the National Restaurant Show in Chicago, Illinois, from May 20th to May 23rd, 2023.

StruXure's innovative pergola system the Pergola X

StruXure is known for its stylish and innovative pergolas and cabanas made of durable metal and featuring adjustable louvers that provide both sunlight and shade. They will showcase their Pergola X at the National Restaurant Show, demonstrating its modern and customizable design that allows users to master the elements, whether they need shelter from the rain or want to open up to show the stars. With four different models available, the Pergola X can be customized to fit any outdoor space, from small patios to large commercial areas.

"StruXure is excited to exhibit at the National Restaurant Show and showcase our industry-leading motorized pergolas," said Scott Selzer, Founder and CEO of StruXure. "Our pergolas offer businesses the opportunity to expand their outdoor seating areas and increase revenue while providing their customers with a comfortable outdoor environment regardless of the weather."

For seven consecutive years, StruXure has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 List and on Entrepreneur 360's Best Company List. The company's pergolas and cabanas have been praised for their durability, design, and versatility.

With the Somfy® app, StruXure provides the ultimate control of outdoor living environments, offering a variety of programming options. StruXure places quality over price and uses fully extruded aluminum components coated with an upgraded powder coat finish, making its louvered pergola system the most durable on the market. With a variety of programming options available, businesses can fully customize their outdoor space to create an environment that reflects their brand.

StruXure's appearance at the National Restaurant Show underscores its commitment to bringing exceptional quality and beautiful design to outdoor living spaces. Whether customizing the style of the Pergola X or choosing accessories like heaters, fans, and lighting, StruXure provides businesses with the tools to create their ideal outdoor spaces. For more information about StruXure and its innovative pergolas and cabanas, visit their booth in South Hall 238 at the National Restaurant Show or visit their website at https://struxure.com/ .

