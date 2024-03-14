Innovative Planet Home Lending Products Let New Home Buyers Skip Home Sale Contingencies

Comprehensive Solutions for Homebuyers, Realtors, and Builders in Today's Competitive Market

MERIDEN, Conn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has established a suite of innovative programs that redefine the homebuying experience. Planet Home Lending unveiled Purchase EDGE and Cash 4 Homes, which are designed to empower homebuyers to navigate today's competitive real estate market with ease. The program gives Planet's borrowers the ability to compete with all-cash offers and to enjoy a less stressful journey to move-up homeownership.

Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending John Bosley

"We understand the difficulty home buyers face in today's market," said Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending John Bosley. "We set out to build novel programs to strengthen homebuyers to win competitions against multiple bidders and to perfectly coordinate timing on the sale of an existing home and the purchase of a new home."

Cash 4 Homes

Planet's Cash 4 Homes program is a game-changer in the real estate market, effectively leveling the playing field for buyers who find themselves competing against all-cash homebuyers. This program is not just for current homeowners, first-time homebuyers can also use it to secure their dream home.

Cash 4 Homes empowers homebuyers with the choice to waive traditional financing and appraisal contingencies. If the financing is delayed, the homebuyer has the security of a cash backup waiting at closing.

Purchase EDGE for Homebuyers

Purchase EDGE and Purchase EDGE Guarantee offer move-up homebuyers unique advantages:

Guaranteed Buyer for Current Home: Ensures a smooth transition to the new home by providing a guaranteed buyer for the current home

Ensures a smooth transition to the new home by providing a guaranteed buyer for the current home Flexibility to Stay in Current Home: Offers the option to stay in the current home for up to 30 days post-closing, if new construction or other closing issues cause delays

Offers the option to stay in the current home for up to 30 days post-closing, if new construction or other closing issues cause delays Contingency-Free Purchase Offer: The ability to make a purchase offer without certain contingencies can strengthen the buyer's position in competitive markets

The ability to make a purchase offer without certain contingencies can strengthen the buyer's position in competitive markets Qualification Benefit for New Home Loan: Allows buyers to qualify for a new home loan without the new loan eligibility having to include their current home loan because they have a non-contingent offer on it, easing the financial strain

"With Purchase EDGE, we're offering a less stressful homebuying and selling journey for consumers, which helps expedite sales and bolster buyer confidence," Bosley said. "It caters to the evolving needs of all stakeholders in the homebuying process."

Planet Home Lending's Purchase EDGE and Cash 4 Homes programs blend innovation with practicality, easing the path to homeownership. These carefully crafted initiatives offer Planet homebuyers a more certain transition to their new homes and the unique capability to compete with all-cash offers. This strategic mix of flexibility and assurance reflects Planet's "We'll Get You Home" commitment to its customers.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, (NMLS # 2436134), which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

About Planet Management Group, LLC

Planet Management Group, LLC, Melville, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.

Press Contact



Dona DeZube

Vice President, Communications

Planet Home Lending

[email protected]

(443) 263-2832

SOURCE Planet Home Lending, LLC