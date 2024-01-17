Innovative Portfolios CIO Dave Gilreath Challenges FPA of Greater Indiana

Topic: Is Fear Costing Your Clients Millions? (Your Fear, Not Their Fear)

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Portfolios CIO Dave Gilreath, CFP® challenged members of the Financial Planning Association (FPA) of Greater Indiana during their November meeting about whether Advisors' fear of volatility might be negatively impacting their clients' investing outcomes.

With his question, "Is Fear Costing Your Clients Millions? (Your fear, not their fear)," Gilreath compared data about the top five fears of investors1 versus the fears experienced by Investment Advisors.2 While volatility's impact on their client portfolios was the #1 concern for Advisors, nearly 4 in ten (39%) investors indicated that volatility has been so high that they typically don't worry about it anymore, ranking it 5th on their list of fears about investing. The exception is millennials, 54% of whom say volatility keeps them up at night, compared to 15% of older investors.

Gilreath considered the many potential risks of any investment, including volatility of price risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, inflation risk, and more. He concluded that, in today's short-term-oriented world, volatility of price risk receives most of the attention yet, over the long-term, permanent capital loss risk should be considered the most important risk of all. The Economic Times concurred on November 6, 2023: "Volatility...in no form indicates the future potential of the investment. It makes little difference to your return," as does Warren Buffet, who is well known for his perspective that "volatility is a huge plus to the real investor."

Instead, Gilreath posited, longevity of clients is a risk that he suggests Advisors factor in when evaluating their investment strategies. With clients living longer lives, Gilreath recommends that Advisors assess their traditional approaches to avoid or reduce volatility and instead, consider strategies to monetize volatility—such as option overlays3 with potential to generate incremental income for their clients over the long-term.

