Innovative Portfolios Offers Continuing Education to FPA Kentuckiana

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David S. Gilreath, CFP,® Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Innovative Portfolios, presented at the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) Kentuckiana chapter meeting May 23, 2019. Gilreath's topic, Using Options for Financial Planning Solutions, discussed how to address common investment planning issues through the use of options income and protection strategies.

Innovative Portfolios sponsors FPA chapters nationwide to help educate and support financial planners and investment advisors—to provide their clients with potential for alternate sources of income. This CE presentation reviewed the application of equity option strategies addressing investment planning issues—"at-risk" portfolios needing rebalanced asset allocation, idle portfolios with low cost basis stocks, and portfolios with a concentrated position.

Gilreath emphasized the difference between risk and volatility, and the relationship of historic and implied volatility. He then illustrated examples utilizing option overlays through:

a covered call strategy to rebalance a portfolio and generate income from the option premium

a vertical put spread strategy in an idle portfolio to receive option premium income

a collar option as a protective strategy within a long stock position

To ensure understanding of the potential for each approach, benefits and risks of the strategies were outlined.

Gilreath, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for Innovative Portfolios, is a 36-plus year veteran in the financial industry. As a founding principal, David Gilreath shares responsibility for setting investment policy for the company. He contributes investment perspectives to Investopedia.com, CNBC.com, WealthManagement.com, and Physicians Money Digest. Gilreath is based in the Innovative Portfolios corporate office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Innovative Portfolios, LLC:

Innovative Portfolios is a professional money manager and investment advisor backed by the knowledge and resources of an experienced money management team. The firm seeks to educate and support financial planners and registered investment advisors in seeking alternate sources of investment income for their clients. Innovative Portfolios sponsors more than 17 Financial Planning Association (FPA®) chapters across the United States. Visit innovativeportfolios.com for more information.

About The Financial Planning Association (FPA)

The Financial Planning Association is the principal professional organization for Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) professionals, educators, financial services providers and students who seek advancement in their profession. The primary aim of FPA is to elevate the profession that transforms lives through the power of financial planning.

