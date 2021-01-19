Innovative Portfolios Posts High Morningstar Rankings for 2020 Year-End

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Portfolios announced the 2020 performance results of its two mutual funds—Preferred-Plus and Dividend Performers—and their Morningstar category rankings.

The Innovative Portfolios Preferred-Plus Fund (Class I: IPPPX) returned 9.05%, ranking 1st out of 48 funds in Morningstar's category of U.S. Fund Preferred Stock, based on total return for the one-year period ending 12/31/2020. As of 12/31/20, annualized performance since inception (12/24/18) in the Preferred-Plus Fund is 14.24%.

Based on total return for the same year, Innovative Portfolios Dividend Performers Fund returned 20.22% (Class I: IPDPX) and ranked 6th out of 138 funds in Morningstar's category of U.S. Fund Options-based. Since inception on 12/24/18, annualized performance in the Dividend Performers Fund is 27.35% for the period ending 12/31/20.

The Preferred-Plus Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income by investing in U.S. Preferred Stocks. The Fund utilizes an option overlay strategy seeking to enhance overall distributions to shareholders.

The primary objective of the Dividend Performers Fund is to provide current income. Secondarily, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment in large-cap common stocks of dividend-paying U.S. companies. Additionally, the Fund has an option overlay strategy that strives to enhance distributions to shareholders.

"Given the sometimes tumultuous stock market over the last few years, we are especially pleased with performance of our Funds in their Morningstar categories," says Dave Gilreath, Innovative Portfolios Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer. "Since inception, Preferred Plus has been a David vs. Goliath story, outperforming the preferred stock category giants. Dividend Performers, using a subset of the Dividend Achievers Index constituents, even outperformed the S&P 500 since 12/24/2018, despite owning none of the large technology stocks that drove the Index to new highs."

As the Investment Advisor to the funds, Innovative Portfolios employs option-based overlay portfolio strategies with diversified underlying portfolios in an effort to increase income. Both funds are available to investors as part of the Collaborative Investment Series Trust. Innovative Portfolios is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Innovative Portfolios, LLC:

Innovative Portfolios is a professional investment advisor backed by the knowledge and resources of an experienced money management team. Innovative Portfolios Principal Dave Gilreath is a contributor of investment commentary to CNBC.com, Investopedia.com, Financial Advisor, and HCPLive.com (formerly Physicians Money Digest). Visit innovativeportfolios.com for more information.

About Collaborative Investment Series Trust:

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, Collaborative Investment Series Trust is a trust established to offer money managers and mutual funds a platform.

Disclosure Information about the Funds:

The Morningstar U.S. Fund Preferred Stock category rankings presented are for the year ended December 31, 2020. The inception for the Preferred-Plus mutual fund (Class I) is December 24, 2018 and, as such, no performance is shown for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods. There were 48 funds in the Morningstar U.S. Fund Preferred Stock category for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are ranked by total return.

The Morningstar U.S. Fund Options-based category rankings are for the year ended December 31, 2020. The inception for the Dividend Performers mutual fund (Class I) is December 24, 2018 and, as such, no performance is shown for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods. There were 138 funds in the Morningstar U.S. Fund Options-based category for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are ranked by total return.

Expense Ratios Preferred-Plus Dividend Performers As of 02/01/20 I Share I Share Gross Expense Ratio 2.82% 2.56% Net Expense Ratio 1.62% 1.56%

As disclosed in the February 1, 2020 Prospectus. Innovative Portfolios, LLC, the Fund's investment advisor (the Advisor), has contractually agreed to waive its fee and/or reimburse expenses, at least through January 31, 2022, so that the Fund's total annual operating expenses (excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, taxes and extraordinary expenses) do not exceed 1.50% for Class I shares.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Such risks associated with these Funds include but are not limited to option risk, leverage risk, REIT risk, PTP risk, and dividend-paying security risk.

The performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Fund's current performance may be lower or higher than the performance date quoted. For up-to-date performance data please call 800-869-1679.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information may be obtained by calling 800-869-1679. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Dividend Performers and Preferred-Plus Funds are distributed by Arbor Court Capital, LLC, Member FINRA.

SOURCE Innovative Portfolios

