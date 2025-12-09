Innovative PR Ignites a Bold New Era of Leadership & Growth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative PR, the beauty and lifestyle public relations agency founded by veteran publicist Jennifer Betts, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Nadia Suttle as EVP, who will be overseeing all Strategic Initiatives, and Katie Lynn as EVP of Media Relations, uniting high-impact brand innovation and modern PR execution under one roof.

Innovative PR has spent the past decade quietly driving some of the beauty industry's most significant media moments, generating substantial cultural impact across editorial, celebrity, influencer, and experiential marketing sectors, all while intentionally staying under the radar.

This success is largely due to Jennifer Betts' role in pioneering experiential beauty marketing. Under her visionary leadership, Innovative PR has become known for bringing immersive brand activations into the mainstream, helping them become an industry standard.

Now, Innovative PR is entering its next phase, embracing cutting-edge innovation, AI-driven strategy, and next-generation PR execution. This future-forward approach is why Jennifer Betts and her growing leadership team continue to be a trusted partner for both legacy beauty powerhouses and breakout disruptor brands. The agency represents leading names across prestige beauty, wellness, and K-beauty sectors, consistently spearheading many of the U.S. market's most viral launches.

Suttle brings over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry to her new role at Innovative PR. She has helped build beauty partnership divisions for the world's largest media platforms. She has also developed new media-focused roadmaps for brand success. Suttle will lead the agency's experiential strategy and key client programs, propelling growth by intersecting culture, commerce, and innovation.

Lynn, who is based in New York, brings 12 years of PR expertise to Innovative PR and will continue to lead East Coast operations, overseeing media strategy and cultivating top-tier editorial relationships. Known for her strong instincts for developing effective media strategies and brand positioning, her leadership has contributed to numerous industry awards for the agencies she has helped elevate.

"Innovative PR has always been at the forefront of how beauty brands show up in culture. By expanding our leadership, we're accelerating the evolution of what modern PR can be. This is the start of a transformative next phase for Innovative PR. This is the beginning of our strongest chapter yet," said Jennifer Betts, Founder & CEO.

With its expanded leadership team, Innovative PR enters its next phase of growth with a sharp focus on next-generation PR.

About Innovative PR

Innovative PR is a boutique lifestyle communications agency with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Taipei, specializing in beauty, wellness, and culture-driven brands. We offer over 15 years of refined expertise and close collaboration with leading industry brands, influencers, and organizations.

