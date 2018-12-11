Innovative Programming Engages Alzheimer's and Dementia Residents

RAMSEY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Trail Memory Care Living, a specialized Alzheimer's and dementia subsidiary of Fox Trail Senior Living, has launched a pioneer "Living Life Well" program. This exclusive, unique and innovative program encompasses a whole-body approach towards wellness; introducing purpose-driven and ability-appropriate activities for Alzheimer's and dementia residents as a pathway towards a better quality of life.

The Living Life Well program was curated specifically with Alzheimer's and dementia residents in mind. It offers a broad spectrum of robust activities designed to stimulate memory, provide comfort and familiarity, and influence a sense of well-being. On any given day, you will find residents immersed in classical theater, yoga, tai chi, or therapeutic essential oil therapy, as well as, enjoying the benefits of Fox Trail's premier concierge and companion care and house call physician programs.

"One of the most promising aspects of introducing the Living Life Well program was the positive reception our objectives received from the residents' families, as well as, from our care staff and physician community," said Fox Trail Memory Care Living Managing Partner, Michael Eisele. "It was clear that our staff and administrators aspired to provide more personally relevant activities for their residents, and we are committed to providing them with the resources to do so."

Fox Trail's memory care professionals maintain a personalized relationship with residents diagnosed with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, to discern preferences and offer options for meaningful activities, based on their wishes. The ability to offer residents activities catered to their specific needs and preferences demonstrates a positive shift in the philosophy of Alzheimer's and dementia care; ensuring Fox Trail's programming will remain an ever evolving landscape to fully enrich resident's lives.

About Fox Trail Senior Living: Fox Trail Senior Living, the parent company of Fox Trail Memory Care Living, is a Ramsey, New Jersey-based senior living organization operating 19 boutique communities throughout the United States. Fox Trail Senior Living offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including assisted living, assisted living alternatives, and care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss.

