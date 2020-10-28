Innovative Pulsara PATIENT Solution Named 2020 EMS World Innovation Awards Winner

"This award program recognizes the EMS industry's most pioneering products of the year on full display at EMS World Expo 2020, the largest EMS-centric conference in the world, this year held from Sept. 14–18, completely digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic," shared Joshua D. Hartman, MBA, NRP, Sr. Vice President, Public Safety at HMP, parent company of EMS World.

An independent panel of judges consisting of EMS World editorial advisory board members and faculty met one-on-one with company representatives to evaluate each entry, learn about its application, and determine the worthiness of this esteemed honor.

Hartman said, "With the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth and expansion of Mobile Integrated Health and Community Paramedicine, telehealth is an extremely crucial component of our evolving healthcare ecosystem, making Pulsara's mobile health communication platform more timely and relevant than ever."

This is the third time Pulsara has been recognized by EMS World as a leading healthcare innovator, having also won this prestigious award in 2015 and 2018. The 2020 Innovation Award recognizes one of Pulsara's newest flagship products, Pulsara PATIENT, a mobile provider-to-patient platform that connects patients and approved family members to their care teams instantly on a single channel. Care team members, including EMS personnel, simply create a patient channel and add contact information. The Pulsara platform then sends a pre-populated message to the patient's smart device that prompts them to download the app. From there, clinicians can initiate secure live audio or video calls to assess and advise patients remotely.

In the midst of a global pandemic, Pulsara PATIENT is not only helping patients receive more timely and efficient care, but also offers protection for clinicians by allowing them to provide that care while limiting exposure. In addition to managing patient surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pulsara PATIENT is also a natural extension for Community Paramedicine and Mobile Integrated Health.

"We are both thrilled and humbled by the recognition that Pulsara is positively transforming the EMS Community," said Pulsara's Chief Marketing Officer and Flight Paramedic, Kris Kaull. "Pulsara is made for clinicians, by clinicians. We care deeply about simplifying healthcare communication and workflows while simultaneously helping to improve the lives of patients and caregivers. This is what drives us forward. At the end of the day, it's all about serving people."

About Pulsara

Pulsara is a mobile-first telehealth and communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any illness or injury. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or specialist to any patient event, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com/ .

SOURCE Pulsara

Related Links

https://www.pulsara.com

