Innovative 'REACH' Program Realizes More Than $6.1M In Contracts, Grows Omaha's Small And Emerging Business Pool By More Than 100 Firms

"Many institutions and businesses, both large and small, have been seeking a way to assist small businesses and give back," said Winsley Durand, executive director, REACH. "The REACH program has provided a vehicle that provides a collaborative and organized way for these firms to participate in helping to effectively grow our small business ecosystem."

A program of the Greater Omaha Chamber, in partnership with community strategists, experts and entities, REACH reported more than $1.9M in financing and greater than $2.8M in bonding firms since the program's inception. The organization has also grown Omaha's certified SEBs by more than 100 firms, thanks to 6,400-plus hours of one-on-one consultation or group education sessions.

"Our partnership with the Greater Omaha Chamber's REACH program has provided new opportunities for small and emerging businesses to grow and compete," said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. "Workforce development is a priority for our administration. Our investment in REACH is an investment in these businesses and their employees. The return on our investment is their success."

Recognized for its "we don't coast" attitude, Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people, with a youthful population (more than 40 percent are age 24 or younger), low cost of living and steady economic growth that outpaces the nation – attributes that provide fertile ground for growing SEBs.

REACH is made possible thanks to:

City of Omaha

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Metropolitan Community College

Seventy-Five North Revitalization Corp.

Catholic Charities Micro Business Program

Nebraska Business Development Center

Nebraska Enterprise Fund

Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Society for Marketing Professional Services

About the Greater Omaha Chamber

The mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber (https://www.omahachamber.org/) is to champion a thriving business community and a prosperous region through visionary leadership and collaboration.

