Innovative Safety Program Helps Zumbiel Packaging Reach OSHA "Recordable-Free" Milestone

HEBRON, Ky., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumbiel Packaging, Hebron KY, is celebrating reaching 400,000 accident-free (referred to as "recordable-free" by OSHA) production hours due in no small part to its newest safety program … "Taking Safety to the Floor". Spearheaded in 2019 by Mark Barton, VP of Operations, this unique program helps to better ensure the safety of nearly 300 valued employees at their 500,000 sq. ft. facility in Hebron. According to Mark "We had an effective program in place before, holding monthly safety meetings for each of our four shifts, but this program takes safety to the next level using what we call "Toolbox Talks". The primary differences are first we now limit the size of the meetings to just a crew, usually 10-15 employees which is the ideal size for group interaction. And second, we announce the specific safety topic in advance (a particular machine or process) and encourage our employees to actively participate with questions, concerns, ideas for injury avoidance or threat reduction. By sharing the information in this forum together we can identify and mitigate injury risks." It is certainly working and while Mark agreed, it was easier and more time efficient to just have four big meetings once a month, he knows this approach allows the company to zero in on potential risk areas more effectively than ever before. "Sure, we could have just continued with the big monthly meetings as our safety track record was good, but why settle for good when we can get to great?" As a family-owned business, Zumbiel Packaging takes its responsibility for the welfare of its employees very seriously and this is just one more way to demonstrate that commitment.

Zumbiel Packaging, based in Hebron, KY is the largest independent converter of paperboard packaging in the US and was established in 1843 and has been in the Zumbiel family since 1876. Zumbiel manufactures folding cartons for the beverage, consumer packaged goods, food and e-commerce markets. For more information about Zumbiel Packaging visit www.zumbiel.com

