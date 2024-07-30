Innovative Service Management Solution, Hygiene IQ, Redefining Clean for Businesses

Simple Smart Sensors Monitor Issues like Cleanliness and Stock Levels

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With businesses everywhere experiencing staffing shortages post-pandemic, a new smart technology is providing a streamlined solution when it comes to customer service. Hygiene IQ is a strategic sensor system designed to boost a business's success by addressing issues like cleanliness and inventory levels. Hygiene IQ adapts to a range of environments and is created for use in restaurants and hotels, and even beyond, including settings like grocery stores, property management, and even bowling alleys.

By simply placing Hygiene IQ sensors in a specific area, a business can ensure that they're tidy, functional and well-stocked, even when busy or short-staffed. A simple wave or motion over a sensor alerts a staff member when and where attention is needed through the Hygiene IQ app. Management can then track to ensure successful task completion. Customer-facing uses include alerts for necessary restocks or cleanups, such as in an establishment's bathroom. Internally, Hygiene IQ can also monitor customer flow and track the volume and frequency of both engagement and movement.

"Every business is unique which is why Hygiene IQ is designed to adapt to specific needs and empower employees to deliver prompt solutions," said Richard Adams, CEO and Co-Founder of Hygiene IQ. "By streamlining operations, you're also simplifying staff responsibilities and showing your customers you value them with quick action; it's a win-win-win for all."

The Hygiene IQ starter pack is available online and includes four sensors, a WiFi hub and app access. All sensors come with an adhesive backing that can be attached to any area needing monitoring. Real-time notifications are sent through the app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play. For more information and to purchase, visit www.HygieneIQ.com.

About Hygiene IQ

Hygiene IQ is designed as the ultimate easy-to-use hygiene and supply management solution. Using an app, managers can track real-time service recovery through various sensors, quickly resolving public sanitation issues. Hygiene IQ makes it simple for businesses to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness, service and satisfaction, thereby boosting customer retention. For more information on Hygiene IQ and to purchase a starter pack, visit www.HygieneIQ.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Hygiene IQ