Innovative Shoes Made of Pineapple Leaves for BOSS Menswear

The upper of the shoe is made from Piñatex®, an innovative natural based material manufactured from pineapple leaf fibers by Ananas Anam. Harvested as a byproduct of existing agriculture, the leaves require no extra resources to grow, furthermore providing farming communities with an additional income.

This textile is colored using natural plant-based dyes. In combination with a recycled TPU sole, the shoe is 100% vegan and designed to make a minimal impact on our planet, while also representing the impeccable design credentials that BOSS Menswear is known for.

The overall design of the shoe reflects the sleek, casual approach that is typical of BOSS Menswear, and fits in seamlessly with other pieces from the collection.

Available in four colors, the shoes are presented in a fully recyclable and biodegradable paper box, made from 100% recovered fiber, and will be sold in selected BOSS retail stores as well as in the brand's online store.

