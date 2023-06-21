Innovative Smoothie Concept, Better Blend, to Hold Mason Franchise Grand Opening on June 24

News provided by

Better Blend

21 Jun, 2023, 10:37 ET

Celebration Features Special Deals, Product Tastings, and a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

CINCINNATI, Ohio, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason residents looking for something nutritious and delicious will be in for a treat on Saturday, June 24, 2023 as Better Blend launches a grand opening celebration for a new franchise location in Mason, located at 6209 Snider Road. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony with special dignitaries will commemorate the opening at 10:00 a.m.

Continue Reading
Better Blend Mason Opening June 24th
Better Blend Mason Opening June 24th

Better Blend has become recognized for their award-winning smoothies, which come in dozens of familiar flavors and boast of balanced nutrition facts and quality ingredients. Better Blend also offers fully-customizable smoothie bowls, healthy snacks, catering options and more!

With fast, friendly service and a broad menu chock full of delicious, healthy options, Better Blend is a gateway to healthy living and respite from the typical diet-busting quick service restaurant. Fitness pros appreciate the dedication to quality ingredients, while foodies love all the indulgent flavors. From busy moms to college athletes to weekend warriors, Better Blend has something for every lifestyle.

Better Blend's Mason location is the first of ten Better Blend franchise locations that are set to open in the next year, making them one of the fastest-growing brands in the region. "We're thrilled to expand Better Blend to Mason, Ohio," says Isaac Hamlin, Better Blend's CEO. "With each new location, we're making it easier for our communities to live a healthier and happier lifestyle."

Join the Better Blend team for their grand opening weekend! For this weekend only, you can enjoy a Buy One/Get One Half Off deal when you RSVP here.

SOURCE Better Blend

