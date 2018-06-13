"ISS is proud of the work we are doing as part of the renewable energy industry. It is our goal to bring solar to more communities, and this is a huge accomplishment to get one of our jointly-held solar farm projects well under way and closer to start of construction," said John Green, CEO of ISS.

Established in 2011, ISS is one of the largest U.S. developers of utility-scale solar farm PV facilities. ISS has successfully sold and developed over 2.3GW of solar farm projects to date. ISS currently has a 15GW pipeline of solar farm projects in different stages of development available for sale or investment.

ISS has opportunities now for new partners who are interested in reliable, high return income streams generated by Renewable Energy Investments. We customize solar farm portfolios to meet the needs of our investors, and Renewable Energy portfolio investment sizes range from $100M – $25B. We help investors decide the most beneficial entry and exit strategy. Our finance team works with Renewable Energy Partners that desire investment cycles for as short as one (1) year or as long as forty years, the anticipated life-span of the project. Returns on our Solar Farm Investments, depending on the investment cycle the Renewable Energy Investor specifies, can reach as high as 500%.

ISS is the most trusted development company in the utility-scale solar industry. With our flawless 7-year track record, we are leaders in the renewable energy field.

To learn more about our utility-scale solar farm projects and opportunities for purchasing from or investing with ISS, please call or email:

Patrick King, VP of Sales: (404) 441-9876 pat.king@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com.

*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED. *

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-solar-systems-llc-achieves-solar-farm-shovel-ready-status-in-sc-300665517.html

SOURCE Innovative Solar Systems, LLC