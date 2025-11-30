Innovative Solutions Achieves the AWS Agentic AI Specialization

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI Competency that delivers advanced cloud services to growing businesses, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. In receiving this specialization, Innovative Solutions has been recognized as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.

"It is a tremendous honor for our team to be among the first AWS partners to achieve the new Agentic AI Specialization," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "This recognition is a testament to our success in implementing AWS Agentic AI solutions to reshape the ways that our customers use technology to improve their business processes, create efficiency within their organization, and increase revenue potential for their businesses. I am incredibly proud of the success of our team in earning our position as a leading AWS partner for delivering AI solutions."

The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Innovative Solutions as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve. Innovative Solutions excels in implementing Amazon Bedrock Agents and other leading AWS compatible frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond AI experimentation to deploy autonomous systems that deliver tangible returns on investment.

This year, Innovative Solutions has delivered 180% more customer projects that leverage Amazon Bedrock Agents and other leading AWS-compatible frameworks to help customers move beyond AI experimentation and deploy autonomous systems that deliver measurable returns on investment.

"Innovative Solutions has been a true partner for using agentic AI to support our rapid growth trajectory," said Kevin McAuliffe, Chief Technology and Digital Innovation Officer at Brightline, Florida's innovative intercity passenger rail service. "Using AI agents to power our Amazon QuickSight has been a game-changer for our business teams. We can now see real-time insights and have the information at our fingertips to make faster decisions than ever before."

This Specialization ensures customers can confidently select partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization.

This expansion of the AWS AI Specialization now includes partners that demonstrate advanced capabilities delivering enterprise-ready generative AI and agentic AI systems to customers.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI Competency and leading provider of advanced cloud services to growing businesses. With more than three decades of experience and a 99.7% customer retention rate, Innovative Solutions has deep expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Cloud Modernization, Cloud Migrations, and Managed Cloud Services. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, Innovative Solutions is at the forefront of helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud and AI to drive growth and innovation.

The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York, and has offices in Boca Raton, Florida, and Austin, Texas. For more information about Innovative, visit www.innovativesol.com .

