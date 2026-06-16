Innovative Solutions Releases DarcyIQ Anywhere to Connect Amazon Quick, Claude, and ChatGPT to Enterprise Context

New release delivers governed organizational knowledge through open MCP standards through Customer Intelligence, Project Portal, and Cognitive Equivalent Time reporting

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, the fastest growing Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner that delivers AI and data services to growing businesses, today announced the general availability of DarcyIQ® Anywhere, a new capability that delivers DarcyIQ's curated and governed organizational context into the AI productivity tools organizations already use, including Amazon Quick, Anthropic Claude, and OpenAI ChatGPT.

The company also announced three major platform additions to DarcyIQ: Customer Intelligence, Project Portal, and Cognitive Equivalent Time (CET) reporting. This marks the largest expansion of the platform to date. With this release, DarcyIQ serves as the context layer behind any AI assistant an enterprise chooses to deploy.

"Every company is picking an AI assistant right now, whether that's Quick, Claude, or ChatGPT, and they should get to make that choice on their own terms," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "What no assistant can do out of the box is know your business. Your customers, your projects, your meetings, the decisions you made six months ago and why you made them. That's DarcyIQ's job. With DarcyIQ Anywhere, the assistant your team already uses gets all of that context the moment it needs it. We're not trying to win the chat window. We're making sure whatever is in the chat window actually knows what it's talking about."

Your Context, In Every Tool

DarcyIQ captures and curates what an organization knows: meeting intelligence, project history, requirements, documents, knowledge bases, and structured data. Role-based access controls, content policies, and audit logging govern all of it. DarcyIQ Anywhere exposes that knowledge through the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), so any MCP-compatible AI tool can draw on it in real time.

An Amazon Quick user can ask about the status of a customer engagement and get an answer grounded in every discovery call, requirement, and deliverable on record. A ChatGPT user can generate a proposal informed by the company's actual delivery history. An engineer working in a coding assistant with Claude Code can check a pull request against requirements captured in a discovery meeting months earlier. DarcyIQ's permissions travel with the context, so organizations control what each tool and each user can see.

DarcyIQ Anywhere builds on DarcyIQ MCP Studio, the platform's managed MCP development and hosting capability. In the future, DarcyIQ Anywhere will support server-side agent invocation, which will let external tools call DarcyIQ agents that run complete multi-step workflows in the cloud and return finished results.

"Amazon Quick gives every employee an agentic teammate, and the quality of that teammate's work depends on the quality of the context behind it," said Jeff Valentine, President of Innovative Solutions. "Quick is built on open standards like MCP so partners can extend it. When DarcyIQ delivers curated, governed organizational context into Quick, those deployments become more valuable from day one. It's a great example of how AWS partners and Quick are better together."

Three New Capabilities To Support Service Providers and B2B Organizations

Customer Intelligence: Turn Every Account Into a Managed Account



Customer Intelligence gives every customer account a living profile kept current by an AI Account Management Agent that works on the schedule set by each organization. The agent researches each account using linked projects, the public web, and connected business systems. It records evidence-cited signals, raises early alerts on at-risk accounts, and surfaces cross-sell, upsell, renewal, and expansion opportunities. Each opportunity is typed, confidence-rated, and paired with a recommended next action.



DarcyIQ also now provides organizations with configurable health scores, a confidence-weighted opportunity pipeline, and a portfolio-wide command center, which gives account managers, sales leaders, and executives one live, honest picture of the entire book of business. Customer Intelligence sits alongside an organization's CRM, which remains the system of record, and winning opportunities can be promoted directly toward it.



"The easiest revenue for any services business is sitting inside the accounts it already serves," added Copie. "The problem has never been willingness. It's attention. Nobody can watch every account every day. Now an agent does, and your team just has to act on what it finds."



Project Portal: Bring End Customers Into the Delivery Experience



Built specifically for service providers, the new Project Portal lets DarcyIQ customers extend secure, role-based access to a dedicated portion of the platform for their own clients. End customers can participate directly in the delivery process by providing additional context, answering questions and sharing feedback, tracking project progress and milestones in real time, and communicating with their delivery team. The portal replaces status meetings and lengthy email chains with a single shared view of the engagement, while DarcyIQ permission model ensures providers maintain control over what each customer can view and control.



Cognitive Equivalent Time: Measure What Agentic Delivery Is Worth



Agentic AI now performs work in minutes that would take a person days, but that contribution leaves only operational traces such as tokens, tool calls, and delivered files. It never shows up as logged hours. Cognitive Equivalent Time (CET) reporting now, built into DarcyIQ, converts that agentic work into the human-equivalent hours it represents, using conversion rates grounded in published research and a methodology built to be conservative at every step. The result is a defensible view of the time and money agentic delivery absorbs on every engagement and across the portfolio. That figure is what allows services organizations to protect margin and effective bill rates as they adopt AI.



The full CET methodology is documented in the white paper, "Cognitive Equivalent Time: A unit for the human work displaced by agentic AI," which is available at darcyiq.com/cetwhitepaper.



"Service providers in our ecosystem are all asking the same question: how do we grow without growing headcount in lockstep?" said Willie Cash, Sr. Director, AWS Cloud at TD SYNNEX. "DarcyIQ is one of the clearest answers we've seen. It plugs into the AWS programs partners already rely on, it works alongside the AI assistants their customers are adopting, and with Cognitive Equivalent Time reporting it shows partners, in hours and dollars, what agentic delivery is actually worth. That's a powerful story for any partner building a modern services practice."

Availability

DarcyIQ Anywhere, Customer Intelligence, Project Portal, and Cognitive Equivalent Time reporting are available immediately to all DarcyIQ customers. DarcyIQ Anywhere connections to Amazon Quick, Anthropic Claude, OpenAI ChatGPT, and other MCP-compatible tools can be configured in minutes within DarcyIQ.

To learn more about DarcyIQ or schedule a demo, visit www.darcyiq.com.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is the fastest-growing Premier Tier AWS Services Partner in North America that delivers AI and data services to growing businesses. With more than three decades of experience and a 99.7% customer retention rate, Innovative Solutions has deep expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Cloud Modernization, Cloud Migrations, and Managed Cloud Services. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, Innovative Solutions is at the forefront of helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud and AI to drive growth and innovation.

The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York and has an office in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information about Innovative Solutions, visit www.innovativesol.com.

SOURCE Innovative Solutions