Innovative Solutions Launches Forward Deployed Services, Extending the AWS FDE Model Into Partner-Led Delivery for Growing Businesses

The service line builds on AWS' new FDE organization through the deployment of partner-led engineers and architects to customers that need execution at scale for AI initiatives

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, the fastest growing Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner that delivers AI and data services to growing businesses, today announced the launch of Forward Deployed Services, a new service line that embeds Forward Deployed Engineers (FDE) and architects directly into customer environments to build, manage, and continuously optimize AI and cloud solutions. The offering brings partner-led FDE delivery to the growing businesses that need it most.

The new service line serves as an extension of the new embedded engineering model that AWS recently launched with its $1 billion investment in the AWS Forward Deployed Engineering organization. The organization embeds AWS frontier teams directly inside customer teams to build and deploy production AI systems. Within this new program, AWS has emphasized the need for partners to play an important role in scaling the model, contributing model expertise, industry knowledge, and complementary skills to ensure the right engineers are available to customers. In support of this initiative, Innovative Solutions is the first AWS partner to offer a dedicated service line that is purpose-built to deliver the FDE model through a Premier Tier partner for the mid-market and enterprise customers that do not have direct access to AWS FDE.

"When AWS puts a billion dollars behind forward deployed engineering, it validates everything we've been building toward," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "AWS FDE is designed for the largest, most complex deployments in the world. But the demand for embedded AI engineers extends far beyond that tier. Growing businesses need the same model, the same agentic-first approach, the same outcome-aligned pricing, delivered through a partner who knows their environment and stays for the long term. That is exactly what Innovative Solutions provides through Forward Deployed Services."

Three Distinct Offerings, One Continuum

Forward Deployed Services is structured as three distinct offerings, each aligned to a different stage of the customer journey:

Forward Deployed AI Assessment: A fixed-price engagement where an Innovative Solutions FDE embeds with the customer to evaluate their readiness for Generative AI, identify the highest-impact use cases, and build a working proof of concept on the customer's data. The same engineer who conducts the assessment builds the proof of concept (POC), eliminating the translation loss that occurs when a consultant hands off to a delivery team. Forward Deployed POD (Product-Oriented Delivery): A fixed-price engagement where a Forward Deployed Engineer deploys into the customer's environment to deliver a defined outcome, one production AI workflow or cloud solution live in the customer's environment. An optional Outcome Accelerator adds a success bonus if the defined outcome is achieved, putting Innovative Solutions' compensation directly in line with customer success. Forward Deployed Services (FDS): A monthly embedded-capacity retainer that keeps an FDE on the customer's account long-term, enabled by Innovative Solutions' managed AI services platform to continuously optimize, monitor, and expand the solutions they built. The FDE doesn't leave. The managed service gives them leverage to do more with less manual overhead. An Outcome Accelerator tied to cost efficiency adds bonuses for each defined cost-efficiency goal the FDE achieves, creating a continuous improvement loop where the FDE is financially motivated to find savings and the customer's AWS environment gets progressively more efficient.

"Our agentic delivery practice was built on the premise of the embedded engineering model so our Forward Deployed Services is a natural extension of our current offerings," said Travis Rehl, CTO of Innovative Solutions. "The new Forward Deployed Services adds a long-term commitment. The same engineer who builds your solution stays on your account, enabled by our managed platform to keep optimizing it every month. With the addition of our Outcome Accelerator, the fees are based on the results of our customer deployments. Innovative Solutions succeed when our customers succeed.

Agentic-First, Outcome-Aligned

Forward Deployed Services is an agentic-first offering. FDEs work with purpose-built AI agents across the full delivery lifecycle, compressing deployment timelines from months to days. The same AI-powered efficiency that makes the Forward Deployed POD fast and affordable also enables the FDE to manage and optimize a customer's environment at a fraction of the traditional cost during the managed services phase.

The offering is structured around shared goals and business results, not billable hours. The Outcome Accelerator ties a portion of Innovative Solutions' compensation directly to measurable customer outcomes, as follows:

Forward Deployed POD: An Outcome Accelerator bonus is earned only if the defined production outcome is achieved, a binary quality gate that signals the confidence of Innovative Solutions in its delivery.

An Outcome Accelerator bonus is earned only if the defined production outcome is achieved, a binary quality gate that signals the confidence of Innovative Solutions in its delivery. Forward Deployed Services (FDS): Innovative Solutions only earns bonuses when each cost-efficiency goal is hit, creating a continuous incentive for the FDE to find optimizations that reduce the customer's costs, improve performance, or accelerate delivery timelines.

Built on the Agentic Delivery Foundation

Forward Deployed Services is built on Innovative Solutions' Agentic Delivery model, which the company announced in May 2026 alongside a two-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS. Under that model, AI agents execute work alongside data architects and engineers across the full delivery lifecycle, tripling project capacity per engineer and cutting project staffing requirements in half. Forward Deployed Services extends this model from project delivery into long-term account management, giving customers the same agentic-first approach that AWS FDE provides, delivered through a partner with deep expertise in the mid-market and growing enterprise segment.

Availability

Forward Deployed Services is available immediately. The AI Assessment can be initiated through Innovative Solutions' website at www.innovativesol.com. Forward Deployed POD and Forward Deployed Services engagements are available through Innovative Solutions' sales organization. AWS MAP credits and Strategic Collaboration Agreement funding may be applied to offset customer costs.

For more information about Forward Deployed Services, visit https://darcyiq.com/forward-deployed-engineering

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is the fastest growing Premier Tier AWS Services Partner in North America that delivers AI and data services to growing businesses. With more than three decades of experience and a 99.7% customer retention rate, Innovative Solutions has deep expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Cloud Modernization, Cloud Migrations, and Managed Cloud Services. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, Innovative Solutions is at the forefront of helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud and AI to drive growth and innovation.

The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York and has an office in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information about Innovative Solutions, visit www.innovativesol.com.

SOURCE Innovative Solutions