Innovative Solutions and AWS Sign Two-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Scale Agentic AI Delivery

Agentic Service Delivery model triples engineer capacity, cuts project staffing in half, and reframes how services businesses grow with customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner that delivers AI and data services to growing businesses, today announced that it has signed a 2-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS around agentic service delivery. Innovative Solutions' success with agentic delivery is aligned with AWS to drive customer outcomes rather than traditional sales metrics. The agreement represents AWS's commitment to scaling Innovative's agentic service delivery model across customers to accelerate AI adoption in the AWS ecosystem.

"AWS structured this SCA unlike any before it, and they did it because the combination of agentic service delivery, DarcyIQ, and our go-to-market motion changes the math on how customers get value from the cloud," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "This isn't an investment in Innovative Solutions. It's AWS signaling that agentic AI is the next chapter of partner-led transformation, and that the partners who lead it will define what customer outcomes look like for the next decade."

Accelerated Growth Through Agentic Delivery

The results of Innovative Solutions' new AI-powered delivery model challenge the traditional relationship between headcount and services growth. The company leveraged DarcyIQ, its proprietary AI platform that supports revenue acceleration and project delivery for services organizations, to develop a proprietary model for Agentic Delivery, in which AI agents execute work alongside data architects and engineers across the full delivery lifecycle. As a result, the company has become one of the first AWS services partners to sign an SCA focused on agentic service delivery.

The Agentic Delivery model developed by Innovative Solutions has proven to significantly increase output, reduce staffing requirements, and accelerate project timelines without added headcount. Key results include:

3X project capacity per engineer. Individual engineers now manage 10+ concurrent projects at the same quality level that previously required multiple engineers across fewer engagements

50% reduction in engineering headcount per project. Projects are delivered with half the typical staffing requirements

38% faster time-to-production. Proofs of concept delivered in days, not weeks

30% increased quality. Higher accuracy rate based on anticipated delivery output

"These results aren't an efficiency story, they're a structural one," added Copie. "Every services business in the world is built on the same constraint: you grow as fast as you can hire. Agentic service delivery breaks that equation. We're shipping faster, with fewer people, at higher quality without the tradeoff. It is a new operating model. The companies that figure this out first will redefine what 'services at scale' actually means."

Seamless End-to-End Connection

Agentic Delivery embeds AI agents across the lifecycle of service-based business, covering every process stage, including prospecting, sales, solution engineering/presales, project setups, partner integrations, architecture, service delivery, and ongoing managed services. Rather than starting each engagement from scratch, architects pair with DarcyIQ agents to consider the full project context, history of conversations, legal documents, technical documents, and more. This enables delivery teams to move quickly and confidently with execution, minimizing wasted time on rework, handoffs, and misunderstandings. The model replaces traditional bottlenecks with automated multi-pass review cycles, allowing work to be validated continuously at every pull request in many IDEs of choice, including Cursor, Kiro, Claude Code, and Codex.

"What Innovative Solutions is doing with agentic delivery is a leading example of how far enterprise AI workloads have evolved in production," Rob Ferguson, VP of Technology & Strategy, Fireworks AI. "They're running 10+ concurrent AI-agent workflows per engineer, which requires consistent, high-throughput inference. Fireworks AI provides the infrastructure layer that makes that level of concurrency practical in real-world environments, helping support a 3x increase in delivery capacity per engineer while maintaining reliability across production systems."

Using DarcyIQ, Innovative's teams generate proposals, execute projects, and maintain ongoing client engagement within a single system. By maintaining continuity of context from initial sale through delivery and beyond, the platform reduces the inefficiencies that typically occur at handoff points.

To learn more about DarcyIQ's Agentic Delivery features, visit www.darcyiq.com.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is the fastest-growing Premier Tier AWS Services Partner in North America that delivers AI and data services to growing businesses. With more than three decades of experience and a 99.7% customer retention rate, Innovative Solutions has deep expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Cloud Modernization, Cloud Migrations, and Managed Cloud Services. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, Innovative Solutions is at the forefront of helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud and AI to drive growth and innovation.

The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York and has an office in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information about Innovative Solutions, visit www.innovativesol.com.

SOURCE Innovative Solutions