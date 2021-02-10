Innovative Sports X Shoot 360 opening Feb. 21

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Sports X Shoot 360, the world's most advanced basketball training program and technology, is opening in Chantilly, Va. on Feb. 21, 2021.

Used by major colleges on the West Coast and Midwest and NBA teams and players, the state-of-the-art Shoot 360 technology uses a data-driven approach to help basketball players train and develop their fundamental skills such as shooting, ball handling, passing, and more.

Shoot 360 Overview

And thanks to Innovative Sports, D.C., Maryland and Virginia basketball players of all ages will have access to the same amazing technology and training starting this month. Pre-sale pricing is available for $125, a savings of $150, available between Feb. 12-20.

"Don't miss the opportunity to be the first to see where Science and Technology meet Basketball - visit us during the Grand Opening on February 21st"

People can also schedule free tours of the facility between Feb. 12-20 by visiting the Innovative Sports website at www.innovativesports360.com . Innovative Sports strictly follows all CDC COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to maintain a safe, healthy, and secure environment for visitors.

Innovative Sports will also host a live event on Instagram (@innovativesports360) at 7 p.m. EST on Feb. 11, where people can receive a virtual tour of a shoot360 facility, see Shoot 360 in action, and learn more about the complex and the technology used in training.

Winners of the Grand Opening giveaway special will also be announced during the Instagram live event. Giveaway winners will receive an unlimited access membership to the facility, Shoot 360 Virginia apparel, or a special invitation to the VIP opening event on Feb. 21.

"You have to see it to believe it! You don't want to miss the LiveStream event!"

About Innovative Sports

Innovative Sports X Shoot 360 revolutionizes the way basketball players train, using state-of-the-art Shoot 360 technology to help athletes reach their fullest potential on the court, and by creating an engaging experience athletes won't find anywhere else.

Innovative Sports trains basketball players of all ages to develop their ball-handling, shooting, passing, and other fundamental skills through interactive Shoot 360 technology and a data-driven approach.

Players can understand their shot arc, pass accuracy, reaction time and other valuable measurables they couldn't receive anywhere else — and all in real-time.

With the help of machine vision technology, players can make real-time corrections while they're working out for faster results. The Shoot 360 technology is used by major college programs and many NBA franchises, including the Golden State Warriors.

Beyond the Shoot 360 technology, Innovative Sports believes in a Culture of Encouragement as the foundation of the training environment. The goal of Innovative Sports is to "make our customers walk out of the door feeling three inches taller than when they walked in." Innovative Sports' coaches find different ways to challenge players and help reinforce good habits while breaking bad ones.

Unlike team practices, which focus on developing the players as a group, Shoot 360 By Innovative Sports enables players the time and space to hone their individual skill set. Athletes now have a comprehensive way to measure their improvement and see their development over time while charting new goals.

Innovative Sports follows all CDC-recommended COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to create a safe and healthy environment for players bettering their game, as well as the coaches. Some measures we take to keep everyone inside the facility safe include:

Sanitizing everything (balls, door handles, surfaces)

Limiting in-person engagement

Using independent cages for social distancing

Wearing masks

