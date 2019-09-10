Innovative Startup Fetch Announces National Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch ( www.fetchpackage.com ) is expanding rapidly to meet the needs of multifamily communities across the country. Headquartered in Austin, Fetch is a venture capital-backed, last-mile package delivery startup solving the crippling package problem for apartment communities.

Founded in 2016, Fetch has been partnering with the largest multifamily groups in the country and recently expanded out of Texas (where it operates in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio) and into 10 additional markets - Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington D.C. Fetch solves a problem that relieves communities of the day-to-day activities of dealing with resident packages of all shapes and sizes that are flooding their properties.

"Apartment communities are flooded with resident packages and need a sustainable solution. With Fetch, all packages are sent to a local facility and we coordinate scheduled, door-to-door delivery with residents directly, removing our clients from dealing with packages entirely. This includes all packages as well as furniture, food subscription services, and much more." Founder & CEO, Michael Patton, continues, "the demand for our service has led us to expand our operations into a number of new markets. We're incredibly excited to grow with current and new clients, and make apartment residents' lives easier across the country."

A multifamily community with 400 apartments averages more than 75 individual resident deliveries, arriving in the leasing office, per day. This astounding number, over a month, creates an incredible workload for the community management team and is a hurdle for many new developments to consider as they begin designing future properties. Fetch removes the need for properties to utilize dedicated staff to manage the package influx, install costly lockers, or build package rooms that are not scalable and take up valuable real estate. Not only does Fetch make a significant impact on the community, but it's also a valuable and convenient amenity that delights residents.

"Fetch has become a trusted last-mile service for providing package delivery to our residents," says Larry Goodman, COO of Pinnacle. Pinnacle is the 3rd largest management firm in the US, operating over 170,000 units. "This has freed up the leasing office, allowing our teams to do their jobs more effectively. Pinnacle is excited to enable more communities across the country as Fetch expands."

Fetch delivers to nearly 40,000 apartments, partnering with the top property managers in the country. The rapid growth is due to its innovative, customer-first approach and is bolstered by the e-commerce explosion in the U.S.

About Fetch

Fetch Package is a white-glove package delivery amenity for multifamily communities. They accept packages at local facilities and coordinate scheduled, door-to-door delivery directly with residents. This removes the property staff from the package business completely and permanently, so on-site teams can do what they do best, LEASE! Through their easy to navigate Fetch app, residents can quickly schedule 2-hour delivery windows and seamlessly manage their deliveries. Dedicated Austin-based customer service teams are available to all residents nightly until 11PM. Founded in 2016 in Dallas, Fetch has grown to over 130 employees with clients including Pinnacle, Wood Partners, Lincoln Property Company, ZRS, and many other NMHC Top 50 firms. Fetch is funded by VC firms such as Silverton Partners and Capital Factory.

