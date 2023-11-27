Innovative Storage Provider StorageMart Opens Doors to New Facility in Toms River, NJ

News provided by

StorageMart

27 Nov, 2023, 12:15 ET

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a leading international self-storage company, is thrilled to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Toms River, NJ. Situated off Route 37 on Corporate Circle, this new location offers an impressive 956 units and over 82,800 net sq. ft. of climate-controlled self-storage in assorted sizes. With innovative security features including 24/7 video surveillance and PIN entry access, customers can rest assured that their belongings are safe and secure.

Continue Reading

This contemporary facility is designed with modern amenities to provide customers with a seamless storage experience. This fully climate controlled facility boasts a covered loading bay, drive-up and interior units, plus a large elevator for moving heavy items to the upper floors. Whether reserving a unit online or by phone, StorageMart eliminates the hassle of long-term commitments. In addition, extended access hours allow customers to conveniently visit their units at their own convenience.

Herby Bowman, VP of Third-Party Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the new facility, saying, "At StorageMart, we are always striving to deliver the best storage experience for our customers. Our new facility in Toms River is a testament to our commitment. We are excited to bring this facility to area residents and businesses."

StorageMart takes pride in offering flexible solutions tailored to meet each customer's unique needs, whether for short-term or long-term rental options. Their goal is to ensure every customer enjoys a positive experience when visiting their facilities, while providing the highest level of safety and security for stored items.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.  
Contact: Sarah Little   
573.449.0091   
[email protected]   

SOURCE StorageMart

Also from this source

StorageMart Expands in Idaho with New Facility in Coeur d'Alene

StorageMart Expands in Idaho with New Facility in Coeur d'Alene

StorageMart, the international self storage leader headquartered in Columbia, MO, is proud to announce its expansion in Idaho with the acquisition of ...
StorageMart Elevates Presence in Wisconsin with Three State-of-the-Art Facilities

StorageMart Elevates Presence in Wisconsin with Three State-of-the-Art Facilities

StorageMart, an international leader in the self-storage industry, proudly announces its strategic expansion into the dynamic Milwaukee metropolitan...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.