Innovative Storage Solution, Stuf, Opens Two New Locations In New York City

Stuf Partners with RXR to Bring Tech-Enabled Self-Storage to Brooklyn, its Fifth Location in New York City

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuf, a revolutionary self-storage solution that partners with property owners to transform underutilized space into storage, announced the opening of two new locations in New York City. Located at 485 Clermont Ave and 550 5th Ave in Brooklyn, the facilities will provide tech-enabled self-storage to businesses and consumers in the local neighborhood. With these two new locations, Stuf now operates nearly 30 locations across the country, five of which are in New York City.

Stuf Storage Stuf opens 5th location at RXR's 485 Clermont Ave in Brooklyn, NY

Stuf partners with commercial property owners to transform basements, garages, and other underutilized spaces in commercial and residential buildings into tech-enabled storage, creating new rental opportunities for landlords while providing local communities with an easy-to-access and secure destination to store personal belongings, business inventory, seasonal equipment, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with RXR on another property in Brooklyn to bring highly amenitized and secure storage to the neighborhood," said Katharine Lau, CEO and Co-Founder of Stuf. "Storage is in demand across the country, especially in New York City, and we are excited to provide residents and businesses with a clean and welcoming place to store their belongings."

Stuf's 485 Clermont Ave is an approximately 15,000 square foot space with flagship retail and 180 storage units ranging in size from 3x4 feet to 12x20 feet, bringing accessible and convenient storage to residents, families, and small businesses in Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill neighborhoods. This location is inside RXR's office building at 470 Vanderbilt Ave, and this is the New York-based real estate developer's first location partnership with Stuf.

"Steps away from Barclays Center, 470 Vanderbilt offers prime office and retail space in the heart of Brooklyn's shopping mecca along with renovations that have outfitted the building with state-of-the-art infrastructure," said William Elder, RXR's Executive Vice President and Managing Director of New York City Leasing. "With accessibility to major subway and bus lines, 470 Vanderbilt is minutes away from Manhattan, creating the perfect hub for a self-storage facility in addition to providing a convenient service for our neighbors at 475 Clermont. We are proud to partner with a brand like Stuf who has modernized the storage experience."

Additionally, Stuf has converted underutilized basement retail at 550 5th Ave into storage, providing Park Slope families and small businesses with easy to access and secure storage. The space is approximately 9,000 square feet and includes 110 units, ranging in size from 4x5 feet to 10x15 feet.

Stuf operates a hyperlocal, tech-enabled storage network in seven major metro cities across the country, including New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Atlanta, Seattle and Los Angeles. The company focuses on properties that are in desirable residential and commercial locations with convenient accessibility, which ensures consumers and businesses have easy-to-access storage, providing a new amenity to local neighborhoods.

In addition, Stuf designs, installs, and operates each of its locations, utilizing its proprietary management software, IOT, and AI tools to allow its members safe, reliable, and convenient access to its locations. For property owners, Stuf provides a low or no touch, easy and ownership-friendly business model to generate rent on empty and underutilized spaces.

About Stuf

Led and co-founded by Inc. Female Founders 100 Katharine Lau, Stuf is a next-generation self-storage startup delivering modern, tech-enabled storage to consumers and businesses. Stuf partners with real estate owners to monetize basements, garages, and other spaces in commercial buildings as storage, creating new cash flow opportunities for landlords while providing local communities with a new amenity. Whether running low on space or looking for seasonal storage, Stuf is proud to be the home away from home for your belongings. Stuf was recognized by Fast Company as one of The World's Most Innovative Companies in 2022. For more information and partnership opportunities, visit stufstorage.com or email [email protected].

