Innovative Stress Reduction Program Offers New Technique for Reducing Worry and Anxiety

LENOX, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Licensed Therapist and Wellness Consultant, Marc Aronoff and TLC Consultants have seen the number of clients seeking therapy double in a matter of months. From executives at Fortune 500 companies to the community at large, it appears the external Pandemic has created an internal Pandemic: people are recognizing their vulnerability as individuals and as a collective. While asking for help is essential to self-improvement, equally important are uncomplicated solutions to complicated problems.

In response to these extraordinary times, and requests for a simple anxiety reducing technique from several individuals and organizations, Marc Aronoff has developed the "The Quantum Relaxation" (QR). QR offers a simple yet powerful stress reduction meditation that can be done in as little as ten minutes with extraordinary results. Upcoming Zoom Webinars (www.thequantumrelaxation.com), will include learning the QR Basic Technique and Advanced Application Programs addressing issues such as reducing anxiety, depression, and loneliness, as well as improving overall well-being and resilience. To date, the majority of participants who practice daily QR for at least 10 minutes report tangible improvements in mood, coping skills, and the ability to feel more balanced in the midst of turmoil.

The premise of Quantum relaxation is simple: by taking time out to be present in a "special" manner, you may become Yourself at ease. Unlike many meditation techniques, with QR there is no unique breathing, visualizations, sounds, or words. QR has been described as the "un-meditation, meditation."

To be clear, QR has nothing to do with "religion" and everything to do with a technique for cultivating an inner capacity for transformation. This includes our innate capacity for experiencing peace and gratitude; where the world flows in favor of contentment, for you and with you. Wherever you are in the emotional world of your day-to-day life, and it may be far from a sense of peacefulness, QR is a powerful way to cultivate the ability for "moment-to-moment" well-being.

It is true, "Don't Fear the Pandemic." Rather, be smart, cautious, humble, and consider learning a new daily practice to reduce anxiety, worry, or fear. While the world is experiencing an intensity of imbalance, it is comforting to know the simple technique of QR can bring ease of well-being, anywhere at any time.

Marc Aronoff has been studying and teaching meditation and relaxation techniques for over 40 years. He draws inspiration from his clinical experience as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and in-depth studies of Eastern philosophies, Quantum Physics, and Mindful Meditation Techniques. Marc has worked with thousands of individuals, groups, and corporations, nationally and internationally, in the field of Wellness and Stress Reduction. As President of TLC Consultants, Marc has taught Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction in major medical Centers, including Mount Sinai Medical Center, in New York, where he established a Mindfulness Meditation Program for Chronic Stress, Pain, and Illness.

