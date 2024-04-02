Innovative student-centered healthcare training recognized nationally for commitment to own workforce

The College of Health Care Professions Wins Top Workplaces USA Award Winner For Third Year In A Row

HOUSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest training provider of allied health education across Texas, has been named a national Top Workplaces USA winner for the third year in a row. National Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback, with CHCP recognized this year for excelling in employee appreciation, employee wellbeing, professional development, and being an outstanding woman-led organization.

"Creating an environment in which learners from all backgrounds can succeed starts with having the right mindset and quality approach by the professionals both working directly with the learners and behind the scenes," said Irma Arguijo-Rivera, Chief People Officer at CHCP. "These awards speak to CHCP's commitment to investing in our team members' growth, both personally and professionally, while creating an innovative and vibrant workplace environment."

CHCP continues to be recognized nationally as a leader in delivering learner-centered education. In 2021, Rice University released an impact study on CHCP's work with Hispanic learners, which found comparatively high student success rates among the studied cohort. Earlier this year, CHCP's Chancellor Eric Bing contributed to Diverse: Issues in Higher Education sharing five questions on how college leaders can work with their teams to better serve learners.

"Prioritizing the support our learners and staff need is a cornerstone of what we stand for at CHCP, " said Rosina Perez, CHCP San Antonio Campus President. "We know that when our staff have the support they need to succeed, our learners succeed." CHCP is training, mentoring, and placing the next generation of allied health care professionals in critical roles across Texas and the United States.

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit chcp.edu.

