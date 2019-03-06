Innovative Summer Camp Breaks 'Summer Slump'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Learning Adventure is taking a fun and interactive approach to summer break with their "Hooray for Hollywood" Summer Camp. This year's camp offers a specialized STEAM-based curriculum centered around all things Hollywood and movie magic. Children's Learning Adventure aims to change the meaning of "summer breaks" for students by incorporating weekly field trips, specialty classes and a STEAM-based curriculum with hands-on activities into their program to encourage campers to practice communication, collaboration and creativity. Campers will experience the adventure of a lifetime as they spend the summer enjoying fun games, activities and field trips.

Children's Learning Adventure is currently enrolling campers from ages 5 to 13 for their flagship "Hooray for Hollywood" camp, providing campers with the opportunity to discover their role in various subjects such as art, drama, music, writing and more as they also develop long-lasting friendships.

During the summertime, it's typical for campers to become unmotivated or stuck in a "summer slump." A child's school break doesn't need to be a break from mental stimulation. When school is out, it is "in" to join the fun by attending school break camps. Each school break and summer camp at Children's Learning Adventure offers a specialized, uniquely designed curriculum that encompasses STEAM learning and literacy. Each theme is developed to engage students of all levels in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

Summer camps provide a great way for children to stay engaged in meaningful curriculum and stay productive during the time away from school. Children's Learning Adventure is committed to immersing campers in an environment so inspiring and fun, they'll be making memories that will last a lifetime.

The summer camp will offer a specialized STEAM-based curriculum centered around all things Hollywood and movie magic. Children's Learning Adventure's summer camp will also include field trips, transportation to and from local elementary schools, and a specialized curriculum that encompasses STEAM learning. In addition to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and the arts.

"The 'Hooray for Hollywood' camp theme is intentionally planned to offer a specialized, uniquely designed curriculum that encompasses STEAM learning and literacy as Hollywood helps capture our imagination by taking us on amazing journeys to new worlds. This will help teach children to appreciate the world around them and create storylines that can guide them to understand who they are. Every child will have the opportunity to explore movie magic, from behind the scenes exploration to learning the tricks of the trade to participation in a variety of game shows. These are just a few of the many activities Children's Learning Adventure is offering to families," said CEO Rick Sodja.

The all-inclusive camp, available at all 45 Children's Learning Adventure campuses, also includes weekly field trips, meals, activities and flexible scheduling, giving campers the experience of a lifetime so they can enjoy their summer while also learning something new.

To learn more about Children's Learning Adventure and their upcoming summer camp, please visit www.childrenslearningadventure.com.

