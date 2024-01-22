Innovative Sushi Experience with a Fusion Twist: Russian and European Influences Take Center Stage tomorrow in New Los Angeles Restaurant

News provided by

Kakkoi Sushi LLC

22 Jan, 2024, 15:48 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kakkoi Sushi, opening tomorrow is set to redefine the culinary landscape of Los Angeles with its unique fusion of Russian and European flavors with a special emphasis on Spain presenting a menu rich in distinctive ingredients and flavorful sauces that showcase the diverse menu .

Headed by Owner and Executive Chef Ole Tsoy, one of the pioneering female sushi chefs in Russia, Tsoy brings a wealth of international culinary expertise and the culinary magic of her popular sushi restaurant from Barcelona to the vibrant streets of LA. "I am thrilled to bring the spirit of Barcelona's beloved sushi haven to Los Angeles," expresses Chef Tsoy.

Anticipating its brick-and-mortar presence, Kakkoi is actively seeking a location in Brentwood, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, or Studio City. The envisioned 1500 ft.² restaurant will serve beer, wine, and sake.

In the interim, Kakkoi is excited to offer its fusion sushi through popular delivery apps, including Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Toast and Grub Hub. Operating from their kitchen in West Hollywood, California, the delivery service is available Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 AM to 9 PM.

Kakkoi's Signature Lobster Roll is encased in lavash bread, this masterpiece combines lobster, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, cilantro, and a hint of lime juice, all enveloped in a secret sauce and pressed to perfection for a delightful crispiness. With over 65 items, including a variety of appetizers, hand rolls, Nigri, seared Nigri, sashimi, tempura maki, and unique baked uramaki creations, Tsoy is certain to impress Angelinos.

Kakkoi's current kitchen location, strategically placed near Paramount Studios and major talent agencies in Beverly Hills and Century City, allows for quick delivery of sushi catering platters.

For further information, please contact:
Brad Saltzman
[email protected]
323-844-0096
www.kakkoi.la
Instagram: @kakkoi.la

SOURCE Kakkoi Sushi LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.