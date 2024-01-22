Innovative Sushi Experience with a Fusion Twist: Russian and European Influences Take Center Stage tomorrow in New Los Angeles Restaurant

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kakkoi Sushi, opening tomorrow is set to redefine the culinary landscape of Los Angeles with its unique fusion of Russian and European flavors with a special emphasis on Spain presenting a menu rich in distinctive ingredients and flavorful sauces that showcase the diverse menu .

Headed by Owner and Executive Chef Ole Tsoy, one of the pioneering female sushi chefs in Russia, Tsoy brings a wealth of international culinary expertise and the culinary magic of her popular sushi restaurant from Barcelona to the vibrant streets of LA. "I am thrilled to bring the spirit of Barcelona's beloved sushi haven to Los Angeles," expresses Chef Tsoy.

Anticipating its brick-and-mortar presence, Kakkoi is actively seeking a location in Brentwood, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, or Studio City. The envisioned 1500 ft.² restaurant will serve beer, wine, and sake.

In the interim, Kakkoi is excited to offer its fusion sushi through popular delivery apps, including Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Toast and Grub Hub. Operating from their kitchen in West Hollywood, California, the delivery service is available Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 AM to 9 PM.

Kakkoi's Signature Lobster Roll is encased in lavash bread, this masterpiece combines lobster, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, cilantro, and a hint of lime juice, all enveloped in a secret sauce and pressed to perfection for a delightful crispiness. With over 65 items, including a variety of appetizers, hand rolls, Nigri, seared Nigri, sashimi, tempura maki, and unique baked uramaki creations, Tsoy is certain to impress Angelinos.

Kakkoi's current kitchen location, strategically placed near Paramount Studios and major talent agencies in Beverly Hills and Century City, allows for quick delivery of sushi catering platters.

