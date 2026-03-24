Innovative Systems Acquires Actifai, Accelerating AI-Driven Automation for Broadband Providers

MITCHELL, S.D. and WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Systems, a leading Broadband Billing and Subscriber Management Platform, today announced the acquisition of Actifai, the premier AI platform purpose-built for Broadband Service Providers (BSPs). The companies will continue to operate independently while collaborating to deliver agentic AI workflows across any operational environment, enabling service providers to deploy AI-driven automation without replacing existing systems.

AI is a once-in-a-generation advancement, but it is too often siloed, bolted onto software instead of woven through it. Together, the companies plan to change that for broadband, building a solution that touches every part of a BSP's operation and deeply integrates AI across the full subscriber journey.

Innovative Systems' eLation platform serves as a comprehensive system of record, built on a unified data model that provides a strong foundation for BSP operations. Actifai complements this foundation with a platform-agnostic AI engine designed to enhance sales, retention, support, and subscriber interactions across a wide range of environments.

Innovative Systems and Actifai will accelerate AI-driven decisioning and workflow automation within providers' existing platforms; helping teams anticipate issues, take the right actions, and resolve problems without system replacement. By capturing the core elements of these workflows—policies, rules, processes, and data context—and deploying them across multiple environments, the companies will deliver automation that improves with every implementation and works across any technology stack.

"AI is most powerful when embedded within real operational systems and subscriber interactions," said Scott Alcott, CEO of Innovative Systems. "Partnering with Actifai enables us to help providers take action faster, improve outcomes, and automate more of the work that drives their business."

Customers and partners of both Innovative Systems and Actifai will continue working with their existing teams and solutions, while benefiting from expanded capabilities and accelerated innovation. "Actifai has always prioritized bringing practical, high-impact artificial intelligence to broadband providers," said Ned Brody, CEO of Actifai. "Joining Innovative Systems accelerates our ability to develop these capabilities within a core operational system while continuing to support providers and platforms across the broader industry."

Together, Innovative Systems and Actifai are advancing a future where agentic AI enhances key moments across the subscriber journey – from subscriber acquisition and service activation to customer care, retention, and beyond. Actifai will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Innovative Systems, with Ned Brody continuing to lead the business. Scott Alcott will serve as CEO of the combined organization.

About Innovative Systems

Innovative Systems provides an Enterprise Billing and Subscriber Management Platform (SMP), Video, and Voice solutions to broadband service providers. eLation is the most complete SMP for regional broadband providers, simplifying operations and supporting growth with integrated enterprise software across Billing, Provisioning, Financials, and Mapping. Learn more at www.innovsys.com

About Actifai

Actifai is an AI platform built for telecommunications and service providers. Customers across North America and Europe use its AI agents to improve sales outcomes, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences across phone, digital, and in person channels. Since 2019, Actifai's platform has helped ISPs achieve a 5–20% increase in ARPU, up to a 30% improvement in sales conversion, and a 6–11% lift in subscriber retention. For more information, visit www.actif.ai

Contacts

Innovative Systems: Lindsay Randazzo – [email protected]

Actifai: Joshua Peace – [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Systems; Actifai