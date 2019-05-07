Innovative Systems Recognized in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools for 13th Time in a Row

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Systems (Innovative), a global leader in the development and delivery of high-performance enterprise data management and risk management solutions, is pleased to announce that it was chosen for inclusion in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools report. This year continues Innovative's history of being positioned on the Magic Quadrant each year of publication since its inception in 2006.

According to Gartner, "Evaluating and selecting data quality tools is much less of a specialized IT task than it was formerly. It now requires much more collaboration with business leaders and users. Pricing models, total cost of ownership and the availability of skills in the market remain of key importance to buyers."

Gartner also states that Niche Players within the Magic Quadrant "often have strong offerings for their chosen areas of focus and deliver substantial value for customers in those areas." Innovative believes that its service, pricing, and value, along with its long history of leading-edge technology, are the foundation for its loyal customer base.

"As one of only 15 organizations worldwide to be included in this important report, Innovative is proud to have been recognized," said Robert Colonna, founder and CEO of Innovative. "Our data quality platform was developed through five decades of experience in improving data through artificial intelligence and our crowd-sourced knowledgebases that scan 100 billion+ data points annually. We were pioneers in this field, and this expertise has given us an edge that no other data quality software has."

Innovative's high-performance Enlighten® enterprise data quality suite includes capabilities for data profiling and discovery, data cleansing, individual and corporate matching, address validation and geocoding, data enrichment, data monitoring, and a 360° view. Enlighten offers unrivaled processing speed, a business-user-friendly interface, and built-in knowledgebases that deliver high levels of data accuracy and enable rapid installation. All solutions can be deployed on-premise or via the cloud. Learn more at www.innovativesystems.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Innovative Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.innovativesystems.com

