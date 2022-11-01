Innovative Technology Promises Better Monitoring for Seniors

The Legacy Senior Communities reports success in its TRUELOOⓇ Smart Toilets trial

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, 2021, The Legacy Senior Communities entered into an exclusive partnership Toi Labs, Inc. to introduce the company's TrueLoo smart toilet to its Midtown Park and Willow Bend campuses in a year-long pilot program. The smart toilet seat offers a new level of monitoring by automating the currently manual process of tracking bowel movements and urinations in the privacy of the resident's home. The early detection toilet seat can identify potential health issues, such as UTIs, dehydration, bleeding, infectious diseases, and more.

The Legacy continues the manual monitoring of resident bathroom habits alongside the TrueLoo smart toilet tracking. The results show that TrueLoo is able to detect more than 50% output and distress signals and is 100% more accurate than manual monitoring.

The Legacy is so pleased with the results of the trial that the senior living provider is expanding the usage of the smart toilet to include both memory support and skilled nursing bathrooms at both Midtown Park and Willow Bend communities. This installation expansion should be completed by the end of 2022.

"We're consistently exploring new technologies to ensure that we are providing excellent care in the most effective and efficient ways," says Legacy Senior Communities CEO Melissa Orth.

"The TRUELOO smart toilet enables us, in a dignified and valuable manner, to better monitor and follow up when important changes to output are identified. This expedites our response and increases the accuracy and timeliness of important data."

ABOUT THE LEGACY SENIOR COMMUNITIES: The Legacy Senior Communities, a Jewish-sponsored, not-for-profit charitable organization, established a solid foundation of caring for seniors and their families in 1953. The organization currently serves Dallas seniors and their families through: The Legacy Willow Bend, Plano's only Life Care retirement community, The Legacy at Home, the largest not-for-profit home health care agency in Greater Dallas providing Medicare-certified home health, hospice care and personal assistance services, and The Legacy Midtown Park, a not-for-profit luxury rental community. For more information, visit https://thelegacyseniorcommunities.org/.

ABOUT TOI LABS, INC.: Toi Labs has developed the patented TrueLooⓇ toilet seat that automates the visual collection of human output to enable better health and wellness. Toi Labs' leading edge technology improves the monitoring of human waste in a cost-effective and convenient way. For more information, please visit www.toilabs.com.

