Innovative Telehealth Platform HIPAA LINK Is Breaking Down Barriers For Mental Health Practitioners

HIPAALINK.net, Inc.

19 Jul, 2023

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPAA LINK, a groundbreaking telehealth platform specializing in streamlining telehealth through digital therapeutics, is now live, providing a compelling alternative for mental health practitioners worldwide.

HIPAA LINK will be free for the first month and $9.95 a month inclusive of all features, including EMDR (to be launched by the end of July).

HIPAA LINK was designed from the ground up by mental health practitioners to help reduce or eliminate any friction associated with running a telehealth practice.

"We are thrilled to be executing our vision of bringing to life a turnkey, price-competitive solution for independent practitioners in the telehealth space," said Captain Alicia Richmond, a Retired Combat Veteran from the U.S. Army, a specialist in treating PTSD and the Co-Founder of HIPAA LINK.

"I'm especially excited about deploying these revolutionary tools to bridge the gap between underserved communities and access to mental health treatment," said Captain Richmond (RET). "As a practitioner myself, this software was built for us to continue to be an integral part of people's lives, helping them in their journey by eliminating geographic barriers and other logistical challenges. We are on a mission to support and elevate providers working hard daily to combat this country's growing mental health crisis."

HIPAA LINK users enjoy better quality and more reliable connections than industry peers, with a 99.98% uptime guaranteed – meaning dropped calls are virtually non-existent.

Additionally, the platform generates a unique link that brands your telehealth practice within the URL sent to patients. HIPAA Link also features a seamless wait queue and scalable group therapy capabilities.

HIPAA LINK is already setting itself apart as a trendsetter in digital therapeutics. The platform will soon be launching integrated EMDR therapy tools that allow mental health practitioners to offer their patients this in-demand service at no additional cost.

HIPAA LINK also stands shoulders above its peers regarding compliance and security.

"As the telehealth platform's name suggests, we embraced a comprehensive digital architecture that prioritizes the privacy of our users and their practices," said Captain Richmond (RET). "HIPAA compliance is a non-negotiable in healthcare, and our cutting-edge cybersecurity features ensure that all relevant legal guidelines are always followed."

For more information on HIPAA LINK and to learn more about our innovative features, influential partners, and more, visit our website: 
https://www.hipaalink.net/

Sign up and claim an extra two months free using the discount code below: MENTALHEALTH

Contact Name: Craig Waldrep

Contact Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HIPAALINK.net, Inc.

