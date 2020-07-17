Innovative Tent and Event Dome Manufacturer Unveils Home Isolation Care Kit

GLENDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubble Huts, LLC, has officially debuted a solution to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 and provide families with the equipment necessary for self-isolation and quarantine during the pandemic. The company's Home Isolation Care Kit helps families comply with CDC guidelines for home isolation and quarantine.

reduces direct exposure with the sick family member Safely Isolate while staying intouch with loved ones

"We strongly believe that health starts in the home! If every home has a door shield, we can decrease the number of family members contracting the illness from each other and, ultimately, have the opportunity to save lives when used in conjunction with CDC guidelines," explained Amy Kaiserman of Bubble Huts LLC.

The Home Isolation Care Kit was developed from real-world experience. Shortly after shifting into the production of PPE for the Maricopa County Health Department, founder Amy Kaiserman's 19-year-old-daughter contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized in critical care for seven days. She was released to the family on Father's Day 2020 with additional guidelines for isolation and further care. However, the family realized that most Americans are ill-equipped to effectively isolate and care for COVID-19 patients.

The Home Isolation Care Kit is a simple, effective, low-cost solution to that challenge that delivers critical capabilities, including:

Creates a double barrier for a home isolation room

Allows medication, food and drink to be delivered safely and easily

Decreases the volume of potentially contaminated air dispersed throughout a home

Reduces contact between caregivers and sick family members

Supports mental well-being and physical health

"We invented this kit to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, starting in our own home," Amy said. "Amy and her family have remained healthy and her daughter has recovered completely from the novel coronavirus."

With each Isolation Care Kit/Door Shield sold, the company donates 10% of the sale proceeds to the Kaiserman Foundation to bring kits to families in need. To learn more about Bubble Huts, LLC, or purchase a Home Isolation Care Kit, visit https://www.bubblehuts.com.

About Bubble Huts, LLC: Founded in 2018, Bubble Huts, LLC designs and manufactures "glamping" tents and event domes. With 20 years of combined experience, the company is well-positioned as a leader in the glamping, experiential hospitality, and marketing industries.

